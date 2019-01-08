The close: TSX continues rise amid broad-based gains

An index of world stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, with investors hopeful that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has hurt sentiment in financial markets.

Increased risk appetite helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, while the dollar, which hit an 11-week low on Monday, rebounded as the euro weakened on concerns about a slowdown in the euro zone economy.

Tuesday’s advance for stocks added to gains logged over the past two sessions following last week’s strong U.S. employment report and comments from the Federal Reserve chief that calmed worries that interest rate hikes would hurt growth.

Trade and concerns over slowing economic growth triggered a selloff at the end of 2018 that culminated in Wall Street posting its worst monthly performance in about a decade in December, driving down earnings estimates and stock valuations.

On Tuesday, MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.62 per cent to a more than three-week high.

Canada’s main stock index reached a more than three-week high on Tuesday in a broad-based rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 101.02 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 14,605.15.

Ten of the 11 major TSX sectors were higher led by 1.4-per-cent rise in the information technology sector. Kinaxis Inc. jumped 4.9 per cent, while Open Text Corp. was up 2.8 per cent.

Utilities rose 1.2 per cent with TransAlta Corp. up 4.3 per cent and Boralex Inc. finishing 2.9 per cent higher.

The financials sector gained 0.5 per cent, while the industrials sector rose 0.8 percent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also gained 0.8 per cent.

Leading the index were New Gold Inc., up 11.7 per cent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., up 8.4 per cent, and Interfor Corp., higher by 5.8 per cent.

Lagging shares were Barrick Gold Corp., down 5.1 per cent, Nuvista Energy Ltd., down 4.6 per cent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc., lower by 4.4 per cent.

The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, a member of the U.S. delegation said on Tuesday.

Trade talks this week in Beijing are the first face-to-face discussions since U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in their trade war.

Trump, in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, reiterated his recent statement that the talks with China were going well but gave no details.

“You’re seeing some negotiations happen and the market is starting to think that perhaps we’ll start to see a framework evolve,” said Anik Sen, global head of equities at PineBridge Investments.

The recent stocks rally has lifted the S&P 500 by about 9 per cent from 20-month lows hit around Christmas.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256.64 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 23,787.99, the S&P 500 gained 24.74 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 2,574.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.53 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 6,897.00.

European shares hit a three-week high in a broad-based rebound on hopes of a possible trade deal between China and the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.87 per cent.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, in line with higher U.S. stocks, on improved risk appetite and as the Treasury Department sold $38 billion in three-year notes to relatively soft demand.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.7101 per cent, up from 2.682 per cent on Monday.

The dollar rose against the euro as investors focused on the risk of a euro zone recession after data showed more signs of slowing in the region. The euro was 0.3 lower against the greenback.

“The euro had its upturn halted by German data showing the third decline in as many months in a gauge of factory growth,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The improved appetite for risk and the stronger dollar weighed on gold prices. Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,284.71 per ounce.

Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, supported by hopes that crude demand may rise more quickly if talks between U.S. and Chinese officials resolve the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures settled up $1.26, or 2.6 per cent, at $49.78 a barrel. During the session, the contract touched $49.95, the highest since Dec. 17.

Brent crude futures rose $1.39 a barrel, or 2.4 per cent, to $58.72.

“The trade situation is definitely bullish; you have a good demand construction if we can wrap up this trade deal,” said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

