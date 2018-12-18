The close: TSX finishes higher despite decline in energy stocks

Global equity markets turned lower late on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited indications whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates much further amid turbulent markets and a weakening outlook for the global economy.

Energy stocks weighed on the U.S. market as oil price declines deepened.

Steep drops in equity markets over the last two months have sapped investor confidence, spurring fund managers to predict global growth to weaken over the next 12 months, the worst outlook in a decade, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s December investor survey showed.

MSCI’s world stock index fell 0.5 per cent. The index is down 10 per cent this year and is set for its worst year in a decade.

The S&P 500 ended little changed in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as the possibility of a partial government shutdown added to investors’ jitters ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.52 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 23,675.5, the S&P 500 gained 0.21 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,546.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.18 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 6,783.91.

The benchmark S&P 500 index began the trading session almost 8 per cent lower for December.

“We’re facing the biggest December fall in U.S. stocks since 1931 and this is striking and worrying at the same time,” said Chris Bailey, European strategist at international financial services firm Raymond James. “We are at a regime shift moment, and the debate is how big that regime shift will be.”

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after notching its lowest close in more than two years in the previous session, as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said interest rate hikes could be interrupted amid signs of slowing growth and low oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed unofficially up 54.24 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 14,416.89, rising for the first time in four sessions.

The pace of interest rate hikes in Canada could be interrupted or sped up depending on the economic circumstances, Poloz said late on Monday.

The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.2 per cent as Manulife Financial Corp. and Great-West Lifeco Inc. rose 1.7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

The industrial sector rose 0.7 per cent. Air Canada finished up 3.1 per cent, while Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. increased 1.7 per cent.

Health care stocks fell 0.3 per cent despite a 7.8-per-cent jump by Aphria Inc. after the cannabis company’s license for an oral drug delivery system expanded to Germany.

The energy sector suffered a 1.1-percent drop, after oil prices fell. Baytex Energy Corp. lost 9.1 per cent, while Whitecap Resources Inc. fell 6.8 per cent.

A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which investors had hoped could lift morale, had little impact after he offered no specific support measures for the economy. Chinese shares fell over 1 per cent . Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.8 per cent.

Adding to the gloomy mood, the German Ifo economic institute’s business climate index fell for the fourth month in a row to its lowest level in more than two years and Japan’s government revised down its economic growth forecasts.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and his top trade adviser stepped up their criticism of the Fed’s monetary tightening, raising investor anxiety.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.8228 per cent, from 2.857 percent late on Monday.

The dollar extended its declines against major currencies ahead of the Fed meeting. The dollar index, tracking it against six major peers, was flat, with the euro up 0.11 per cent to $1.1358.

Oil prices tumbled more than 5 per cent on Tuesday, falling for the third straight session as the market grappled with reports that U.S. supply would continue to surge even if demand weakens as global growth deteriorates, which many expect.

U.S. crude oil fell $3.64, or 7.3 per cent, to settle at $46.24 a barrel, the weakest since August, 2017. The session low was $46.11 a barrel.

Global benchmark Brent lost $3.35, or 5.62 per cent, to settle at $56.26 a barrel. During the session, Brent hit a 14-month low of $56.16.

Both grades continued to weaken in post-settlement trade.

The Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday amid a host of calls to pause its tightening cycle or risk harming the U.S., or the global economy.

Investor confidence is deteriorating, with more fund managers expecting global growth to weaken over the next 12 months, the worst outlook in a decade, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s December investor survey showed.

“There was a flood of supply side news yesterday which, in combination with the demand destruction that the stock market slide implied, got us below $50 (a barrel for U.S. crude), and that gave us a strong sell signal,” said Bob Yawger, director of futures with Mizuho in New York.

