The close: TSX jumps 385 points in broad-based rally; Wall Street roars back late

Canada’s main stock index surged on Thursday helped by gains across all major sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was unofficially up 385.02 points, or 2.79 per cent, at 14,165.21

TSX rose after snapping a four-day losing streak with energy stocks leading gains, indicating that investors were slowly stepping back into the commodity-linked market, as oil is one of Canada’s biggest exports.

The energy sector jumped 5.6 per cent despite a drop in oil prices.

Encana Corp. was up 14.6 per cent, while Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. increased 5.7 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.

An 11.6-per-cent rise in Shopify Inc. led a 5.3-per-cent gain in the technology sector.

The financials sector gained 2.4 per cent. Toronto-Dominion Bank finished up 2.9 per cent, while Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal increased 2.8 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

Industrials rose 3.2 per cent. Air Canada finished 5.1 per cent higher, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. was up 4.4 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious metal miners, added 2.1 per cent on rise in gold prices helped by a weaker dollar and a rebound in copper prices.

A wild Christmas week ride in global markets continued on Thursday as stocks rallied from significant losses to post gains for the day.

For the second consecutive session, early weakness in markets turned to strength by the time U.S. stocks closed as investors shuffled their portfolios.

“We had a very wild ride today,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Chase & Co’s asset management unit, on a conference call. “It really is not about fundamentals. There is nothing in the fundamental picture of the U.S. economy that would justify the kind of moves that we’ve seen.”

A report early in the day showed the number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits fell marginally last week in a sign of labor market strength. But other news was dismal, including the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index dropping to a five-month low in December and earnings at China’s industrial firms falling in November for the first time in nearly three years.

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight to the U.S.-China trade war or the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

Investors often sell assets that have done well and buy those that have done the worst, including many stocks, at the end of the quarter to “rebalance” their portfolios. Some traders also cited investors closing out short positions among the reasons for Wall Street’s late rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,579.49.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.58 per cent, rising further from near two-year lows hit earlier this week.

The late U.S. stock rally left intact other aspects of the bearish market trend that has developed of late, with a weaker U.S. dollar and lower oil prices, along with stronger demand for safe-haven government bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

U.S. Treasury prices reversed direction after falling sharply on Wednesday, with the 10-year note last rising 4/32 in price to yield 2.7845 per cent.

Gold, another safe haven, was up 0.6 per cent to $1,275 an ounce, around six-month highs.

Investors also bought yen, boosting the currency 0.27 per cent versus the greenback at 111.08 per dollar. Against a basket of trading partners’ currencies, the dollar was down 0.52 per cent.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, retreating from an 8-per-cent rally in the previous session as Wall Street stocks also fell and the oil market focused on signs of faltering global economic growth and record production of crude.

Brent crude futures dropped 4.24 per cent, or $2.31, to settle at $52.16 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.61 to settle at $44.61 a barrel, down 3.48 per cent.

“The market is giving back some of its gains from yesterday that were brought along with the euphoria in the stock market,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Prices surged on Wednesday, tracking a spike on Wall Street after President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to shore up investor confidence.

U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragging oil prices.

Brent and WTI have lost more than a third of their value since the beginning of October and are heading for declines of more than 20 per cent in 2018.

Concerns about slowing global economic growth have dampened investor demand for riskier asset classes and pressured crude futures.

Market participants are worried about a glut of crude. Three months ago it looked as if the global oil market would be undersupplied through the northern hemisphere winter as U.S. sanctions removed large volumes of Iranian crude. But other oil exporters have compensated for any shortfall, depressing prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producers, agreed this month to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to more than 1 percent of global consumption.

