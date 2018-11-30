The close: TSX lifted by health care, tech stocks but energy shares weigh

Canada’s main stock index closed flat on Friday as another slide in oil prices pulled down energy shares, while latest domestic data showed that economic growth was lower but in line with expectations in the third quarter. Health care and technology stocks helped lift the index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed flat Friday, up 3.78 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,197.82.

Global equity markets kept moves tight ahead of weekend talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

U.S. shares, however, turned positive midday after a Chinese official said at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina that the United States and China were making progress on trade talks, lending hope for a positive resolution in the ongoing tariff dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

“Consensus is steadily increasing,” Wang Xiaolong, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s department of international economic affairs, told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday due to concerns of oversupply and a strong dollar but losses were limited by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia would agree some form of production cut next week.

The two benchmarks, North Sea Brent and U.S. crude , still have had their weakest month in more than 10 years in November, losing more than 20 per cent as global supply has outstripped demand.

Front-month Brent futures fell 80 cents US, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at US$58.71 a barrel, ahead of expiry. The more active February Brent crude futures lost 45 cents US to settle at US$59.46 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 52 cents US, or 1 per cent, to US$50.93 a barrel.

On the TSX, energy stocks led the decline, down 1.35 per cent, with Shawcor off 4.4 per cent, Encana down 3.5 per cent and Imperial Oil down 2.5 per cent. The financials sector slipped 0.05 per cent.

In economic news, Canada’s GDP growth slowed to an annualized rate of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter, underpinning market expectations that the Bank of Canada will not raise interest rates next week.

Sectors that buoyed the market included health care stocks, up 1 per cent, industrials up 0.6 per cent, and tech stocks up 0.45 per cent.

Sleep Country, jumped 3.8 per cent, after announcing a deal to buy online mattress retailer Endy.

ECN Capital Corp. rose 5.4 per cent, after announcing a share buyback program.

BRP Inc. was up 7.1 per cent after it posted record third-quarter earnings boosted by utility vehicle sales.

Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd, down 9.0 per cent, Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd, down 7.0 per cent, and Transcontinental Inc, lower by 6.2 per cent.

The leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States signed a North American trade pact after brinkmanship over the final details of the deal continued through the eve of the signing, which was a positive sign for the Canadian economy. However, concerns remain about the punitive tariffs the U.S. has placed on steel and aluminum coming from other countries.

Wall Street rose on Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their biggest weekly percentage gains in nearly seven years after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a more dovish approach to future interest rate hikes on Wednesday and investors hoped for progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute at a G20 summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.62 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 25,538.46, the S&P 500 gained 22.23 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,759.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 7,330.54.

November’s real humdingers have been oil and shares of Apple Inc., which have plunged 21 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, the biggest declines for both since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Markets could have a wild December if Trump and Xi fail to de-escalate their trade rhetoric during talks at this weekend’s G20 meeting in Argentina.

“People don’t want to get too optimistic heading into a meeting, because the (U.S.) president is kind of a wild card,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. “You don’t know how tough he’ll be with this meeting and these negotiations.”

Data on Friday added to the anticipation, showing that growth in China’s vast manufacturing sector stalled this month for the first time in more than two years.

Trump has sent mixed signals, saying, “I think we’re very close to doing something with China, but I don’t know that I want to do it,” because the money coming in from the tariffs he has imposed has been so lucrative.

The S&P 500 was poised to post its biggest weekly percentage gain in almost 6 years. The Dow and the Nasdaq were set to record their largest weekly advances in 2 years and 9 months, respectively.

Investors were heartened this week by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and subsequent minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting that suggested that the Fed will take a data-driven rather than ideological approach to future rate-hikes.

As November draws to a close, the S&P 500 and the Dow were on track to post modest monthly gains, while the Nasdaq was on its way towards being nominally down for the month.

“The market has been sensitized to two things,” said Bernard Baumohl, managing director and chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton. “One, monetary policy and anything about where interest rates will go over the course of the next 12 months, and second, the outcome of the G20 meeting.”

“The fundamental problem for investors and businesses have is they’re never quite sure what’s on Trump’s mind,” Baumohl added. “It almost depends on who he’s riding the elevator with.”

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, 10 were in positive territory, with utilities seeing the biggest percentage gain.

Energy stocks fell 0.2 per cent as crude prices extended their slide.

But falling oil prices boosted airlines stocks. The Dow Jones Airlines index was up 2.0 per cent.

Shares of Marriott International Inc sank 5.6 per cent after the hotel operator said hackers stole about 500 million records from its Starwood Hotels reservation system.

General Electric Co shares slid 5.5 per cent following a Wall Street Journal report that former employees of the conglomerate are being questioned by federal investigators about the company’s failure to acknowledge its insurance business’ worsening results over the years.

