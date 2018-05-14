The close: TSX rises, led by energy

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.64 per cent to 16,085.61. The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Suncor Energy with 21.3 net index points. Leading the index were Element Fleet Management Corp, up 10.1 per cent, Stars Group Inc, up 9.4 per cent, and Canopy Growth Corp , higher by 6.9 percent.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Element Fleet Management Corp and Canopy Growth Corp. The TSX’s energy group rose 2.02 per cent, while the financials sector climbed 0.54 per cent.

Wall Street ekes out gains as trade optimism pressured by defensive stocks

Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp that calmed the waters of U.S.-China trade tensions.

The S&P 500 pared its gains after hitting a roughly two-month high earlier in the session, but at closing bell the index held onto its four-day winning streak.

Trump vowed on Sunday to help China-based communications firm ZTE “get back into business, fast” nearly a month after the Commerce Department implemented a ban on U.S. companies selling to the company.

Trump’s reversal arrived on the cusp of high-level talks between the world’s two largest economies, due to resume this week after back-and-forth rhetoric between the countries stoked fears that retaliatory tariffs could be imposed.

“Hopefully they can strike some deals that are amenable to both countries but also keep the economies on the rails and not force a trade war,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.24 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 24,899.41, the S&P 500 gained 2.41 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,730.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.43 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,411.32.

With 91 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported first-quarter results, earnings were on pace for a 26.1 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“I think the issue is not so much are the earnings that are being reported today going to be good,” Carlson said. “It’s almost like: Are they going to be too good? Are they setting up difficult comparisons 12 months hence, and how is the market going to respond to that?”

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, defensive utilities <.SPLRCU>, telecoms and real estate stocks were the biggest percentage losers.

Healthcare stocks saw the largest gains after the Trump administration unveiled its drug price proposals.

Meanwhile, energy companies advanced as oil prices rose following an OPEC report that the global oil glut had been all but eliminated.

Smaller-sized U.S. stocks are outperforming the heavyweights; while the Russell 2000 slipped 0.2 per cent, earlier in the session it came within less than two points of its previous record high.

Gaming company stocks jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for states to legalize sports betting. Casino and race track operator Penn National posted a record high, last up 4.7 per cent. Caesars Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden gained 5.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

U.S. optical component maker stocks received a boost from the ZTE news, with Acacia Communications up 8.7 per cent. Oclaro Inc and Lumentum Holdings Inc advanced 2.9 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Shares of defense contractors such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp weighed on the markets as investors pointed to easing geopolitical tensions.

Xerox Corp shares slid 4.3 per cent after abandoning a planned $6.1-billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Shares of Viacom Inc dropped 4.9 per cent after CBS Corp sued to stop controlling shareholder Shari Redstone’s planned merger with Viacom. CBS was up 2.0 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 114 new highs and 34 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.96 billion shares, compared to the 6.65 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

