The close: Wall Street slides on U.S.-China trade talk uncertainty

U.S. stocks erased early gains and turned lower Tuesday as optimism over improving trade relations with China gave way to renewed concerns about geopolitical tensions with North Korea. The dollar fell, Treasuries were steady and crude slid to a loss after surging to the highest since November 2014.

The S&P 500 Index tumbled with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq benchmarks in late trading after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a possible summit with North Korea during his Oval Office meeting with South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 2,724.46 while the Dow dropped 179 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 24,834.41

“What we saw when the meeting was originally scheduled was that the market reacted favorably to that, so I think that any cancellation could cause a little bit of a pullback,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “I would expect that that would be short lived, because at the end of the day we’re back where we started and it means uncertainty is back on the table, but I think the factors underpinning the economy are still quite strong.”

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, breaking its longest winning run in more than four years as shares of energy and materials companies lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 17.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 16,144.79.

The decline left the index short of matching the 12 session winning sequence achieved in 2014 and on four other occasions since 1981, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The TSX, which was closed on Monday for the Victoria Day holiday, has lagged many other major stock markets in 2018. But its recent string of gains has helped lift the index to near positive territory for the year.

“It is an old fashioned rally led by financials and oil companies,” said Bruce Latimer, senior equity trader at Eight Capital. “People are waking up and realizing that oil is $72 a barrel and these companies are making money.”

The energy group ended 0.9 per cent lower on Tuesday but is up about 28 per cent since February, while the financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, has climbed 6.5 per cent since mid-April.

Gains for financials have come as bond yields have moved higher. Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Canadian banks begin to report second quarter earnings this week. Investors will be looking to see the impact on profits of new tighter rules on mortgage lending.

On Tuesday, the largest decliner on the TSX was uranium producer Cameco Corp, which fell 6.8 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 0.6 per cent.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 5.8 per cent to $8.38; Cenovus Energy , up 1.0 per cent to $14.35 and Canopy Growth Co , up 9.4 per cent to $39.44.

Earlier, stocks rallied following China’s announcement that it will cut the import duty on passenger cars to 15 per cent, signaling a further easing of trade tensions with the U.S. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed, and emerging-market shares advanced, ending a three-day losing streak.

“At the end of the day, the more trade the better,” said Lee Caleshu, chief investment officer of Halite Parters. “The more openness, the less tariffs, the less government regulations coming in to affect industry, the better.”

The euro fell slightly as investors weighed the chances that Italy’s president will seek to curtail a potential populist government, while the country’s bonds rebounded from a two-day slide. The Turkish lira sank to yet another record low. Sterling strengthened amid speculation there could be another U.K. election and after upbeat comments from a Bank of England policy maker.

Beyond politics, central banks are also in focus this week. The Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB follows suit on Thursday. A raft of U.S. debt sales adds to the busy agenda.

Elsewhere, the Chilean peso and South African rand led gains in emerging currencies. WTI crude climbed to a three-year high.

