The close: Wall Street jumps as data eases inflation fears

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 per cent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 gained 33.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 2,663.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.47 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 7,209.62.

The Labor Department’s closely watched report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent. However, wages edged up only 0.1 per cent, easing concerns that inflation pressures were increasing.

That bolstered investor views that the pace of U.S. rate hikes will be gradual.

“If people were worried about a faster pace of hike, this report should calm those ... The curve will likely resume its flattening bias in the long term, but it won’t invert in the foreseeable future,” said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged and said it expected annual inflation to run close to its “symmetric” 2-per-cent target over the medium term.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rose 107.93 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 15729.4.

Energy stocks jumped 0.7 per cent on the day, led by a 11.4-per-cent rise by Pason Systems Inc. Encana Corp. finished 3.3 per cent higher, while Enerplus Corp. rose 3 per cent.

Materials stocks were up 0.8 per cent, including a 3.1-per-cent increase by Stella Jones Inc. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. rose 2.2 per cent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.66 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.86 per cent

The U.S. dollar leaped to its highest levels this year against a basket of currencies despite disappointing U.S. employment data for April, before dropping back to trade little changed.

The dollar index rose 0.22 per cent, with the euro down 0.28 perc ent to $1.1953.

The dollar has gained as investors bet that the Fed will continue raising rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank, will act more slowly.

While the Fed is seen raising interest rates at least two more times this year, expectations of policy tightening from the ECB and the Bank of England are receding.

That has driven the difference between German and U.S. government bond yields to near the highest in nearly three decades, with the short-dated and long-dated “transatlantic spread” standing at 305 and 240 basis points respectively.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed after dropping to multi-week lows, supported by U.S. equity gains.

Benchmark 10-year notes last /32 in price to yield 2.9459 percent, from 2.946 percent late on Thursday.

Oil prices rose about 2 per cent on Friday with U.S. crude hitting its highest in more than three years as global supplies remained tight and the market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Bob Yawger, director at Mizuho, noted the looming May 12 deadline that U.S. President Donald Trump set for Europeans to “fix” the deal with Iran over its nuclear program or he will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief for the oil-producing Islamic Republic.

“You have the May 12 Iran and Trump headlines that support the market,” he said.

U.S. light crude settled up $1.29 at $69.72 a barrel. It touched a session high of $69.97, its highest since November 2014. It was on track to gain just over 2.3 percent on the week.

Brent crude oil settled up $1.25 at $74.87 a barrel. The global benchmark was set to end the week up 0.3 per cent.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that U.S. demands to change its 2015 agreement with world powers were unacceptable. Trump has said European allies must rectify “terrible flaws” in the international accord by May 12.