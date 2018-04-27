The close: TSX rises in shortened session, Wall Street ends mixed

Canadian stock markets were shut down on Friday after the exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said it was experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms.

TMX, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges, did not identify what was causing the issues. In a series of the tweets, it said all users had been “equally impacted and are unable to connect to our exchanges.”

“TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close,” TMX Group said in a statement on its website.

The U.S.-listed shares of several Canada-based firms were still trading even as their Toronto-listed securities were idled by the outage.

The Toronto-based company first flagged the issue on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. EDT, updating numerous times through the hour to say the issues were persisting and that an investigation was ongoing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index , the main Canadian index, was up 0.2 per cent at 15,688.93 points before the issues began. The market operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Friday as inflation worries and some struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon .

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,119.80.

Data showed that the U.S. economy slowed in the first quarter as consumer spending grew at its weakest pace in nearly five years. But a surge in wages in a tightening labor market and lower tax rates suggested the setback could be temporary.

“To me the biggest impact of inflation on equities is wage inflation. And that’s the real bogie when it comes to inflation,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The U.S. Treasuries yield curve flattened as the GDP data renewed bets that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking rates to keep inflation in check.

Wages and salaries increased at their fastest pace in 11 years, according to a report from the Labor Department, adding to inflation jitters.

As companies warn of higher costs eroding margins, markets have fluctuated as investors focus on guidance in the strongest quarter of profit growth in seven years.

“I think that most people thought the bottom line, the net income line was going to get a nice boost from tax reform; that has happened,” Carlson said. “But you’re talking about a quarter that’s already happened. And markets move in terms of what’s going to happen.”

With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported first-quarter earnings already, 79.4 per cent have beat consensus estimates. Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings growth of 24.6 per cent, more than double expectations at the beginning of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Amazon.com helped move the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into positive territory as the online retailer’s shares rose 3.6 per cent on the heels of a blockbuster earnings report . Brokerage firms have begun to value the company in excess of $1-trillion.

Microsoft was up 1.7 percent as the technology bellwether topped first-quarter estimates and grew its cloud computing services.

Following its profit miss, Exxon Mobil weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, falling 3.8 per cent.

Sprint jumped 8.4 per cent following a Reuters report that the wireless carrier and rival T-Mobile were finalizing terms of a merger.

European shares closed Friday’s session with a slight advance, lifted by results from Spanish banks and a bounce in technology shares to secure their fifth straight weekly climb.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.24 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.25 per cent.

