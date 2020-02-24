 Skip to main content

Market News

Register
AdChoices

TSX drops, Dow sheds more than 800 points as spike in coronavirus cases slams markets

David BermanInvestment Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian stocks slumped at the start of trading on Monday, amid a global selloff as investors react to reports that the coronavirus (known as COVID-19) is spreading well beyond China and potentially weighing on the global economy.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 367 points or 2.1 per cent, to 17,476.

In the United States, the S&P 500 fell 94 points or 2.8 per cent, to 3,245. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848 points or 3 per cent, just days after hitting a record high.

Story continues below advertisement

“U.S. equities are picking up where they left off on Friday, skidding lower on concern that the coronavirus was spreading outside of China (notably in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran) and threatening to further slow the global economy,” Sal Guatieri, an economist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in a note.

The tumultuous opening comes as the number of coronavirus cases outside China spiked over the weekend, drawing a reaction from finance ministers attending Group of 20 meetings as economists ponder the economic impact of closed factories and limited travel.

“We will enhance global risk monitoring, including of the recent outbreak of COVID-19. We stand ready to take further action to address these risks,” the financial leaders said in a statement after gathering in Saudi Arabia during the weekend.

In Europe, where Italy reported a spike in COVID-19 and limited travel, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 3.5 per cent, marking the index’s biggest decline since 2016.

Among commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a U.S. benchmark, fell 4.7 per cent to US$50.88 per barrel.

The decline weighed heavily on Canadian energy stocks. Suncor Energy Inc. fell 2.5 per cent, while the broader energy sector fell 3.8 per cent.

The anticipated impact on air travel hit Air Canada particularly hard. The shares fell 9.6 per cent on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“With further outbreaks likely to continue across the world, and Iraq and Turkey closing their borders to Iran after cases being reported there, financial markets could well have to get used to an extended period of uncertainty, as consumer behaviour globally starts to change. There is already evidence that this is happening, with Chinese tourist numbers down across the world,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar also slumped, to about 75.3 cents against the U.S. dollar, down 0.44 per cent, as investors rushed toward typical havens – including the U.S. dollar.

Bonds were also popular havens, which drove down yields as prices rose. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to 1.373 per cent, down 10 basis points (there are 100 basis points in a percentage point). Gold surged US$31 per cent, to US$1,680, marking a fresh multi-year high.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies