TSX drops, Dow sheds more than 800 points as spike in coronavirus cases slams markets

Canadian stocks slumped at the start of trading on Monday, amid a global selloff as investors react to reports that the coronavirus (known as COVID-19) is spreading well beyond China and potentially weighing on the global economy.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 367 points or 2.1 per cent, to 17,476.

In the United States, the S&P 500 fell 94 points or 2.8 per cent, to 3,245. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848 points or 3 per cent, just days after hitting a record high.

Story continues below advertisement

“U.S. equities are picking up where they left off on Friday, skidding lower on concern that the coronavirus was spreading outside of China (notably in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran) and threatening to further slow the global economy,” Sal Guatieri, an economist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in a note.

The tumultuous opening comes as the number of coronavirus cases outside China spiked over the weekend, drawing a reaction from finance ministers attending Group of 20 meetings as economists ponder the economic impact of closed factories and limited travel.

“We will enhance global risk monitoring, including of the recent outbreak of COVID-19. We stand ready to take further action to address these risks,” the financial leaders said in a statement after gathering in Saudi Arabia during the weekend.

In Europe, where Italy reported a spike in COVID-19 and limited travel, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 3.5 per cent, marking the index’s biggest decline since 2016.

Among commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a U.S. benchmark, fell 4.7 per cent to US$50.88 per barrel.

The decline weighed heavily on Canadian energy stocks. Suncor Energy Inc. fell 2.5 per cent, while the broader energy sector fell 3.8 per cent.

The anticipated impact on air travel hit Air Canada particularly hard. The shares fell 9.6 per cent on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“With further outbreaks likely to continue across the world, and Iraq and Turkey closing their borders to Iran after cases being reported there, financial markets could well have to get used to an extended period of uncertainty, as consumer behaviour globally starts to change. There is already evidence that this is happening, with Chinese tourist numbers down across the world,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar also slumped, to about 75.3 cents against the U.S. dollar, down 0.44 per cent, as investors rushed toward typical havens – including the U.S. dollar.

Bonds were also popular havens, which drove down yields as prices rose. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to 1.373 per cent, down 10 basis points (there are 100 basis points in a percentage point). Gold surged US$31 per cent, to US$1,680, marking a fresh multi-year high.