Volatility sends markets lower after record surge

North American markets looked set for another volatile day Thursday with Wall Street futures pointing to a lower start after the previous session’s dramatic rebound. Dow futures were down by triple digits. S&P and Nasdaq futures were also weaker. On Bay Street, the markets reopen after a two-day break with futures pointing to a firmer start.

On Wednesday, the Dow recorded its biggest single-day jump on record, climbing nearly 5 per cent or more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 gained 4.96 per cent and the Nasdaq recorded its best day since 2009, climbing 5.84 per cent.

On Thursday, world stocks initially got a lift from Wall Street’s gains, although a decline in China’s industrial profits and renewed concerns about Italy’s banking sectors eventually took a toll. In morning trading, major European markets were mixed. Asian markets also went in opposite directions with Japan’s Nikkei closing up nearly 4 per cent but the Shanghai Composite Index sliding 0.61 per cent. Chinese markets were hit by a report showing China’s industrial profit fell in November for the first time in three years.

“Don’t get too comfortable as discussions regarding the various [U.S.} political and policy questions remain hanging in the balance,” OANDA analyst Stephen Innes said in a note. “Expect those conversations to continue Thursday amid a particularly light economic calendar.”

U.S. markets have had a rocky close to the year with a partial shutdown of the U.S. government adding to already volatile sentiment. Concerns over trade between the U.S. and China have also weighed, although news that a U.S. government delegation will head to Beijing early in January helped assuage some of those fears.

On Bay Street, markets are back in business after the two-day Christmas-Boxing Day break, although expect volumes to be light. Crude prices will like add pressure to energy shares. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were lower heading toward the North American open after surging a day earlier. Both were down about 1.5 per cent around 6:30 a.m. (ET) clawing back some of the losses seen earlier in the morning. Crude prices spiked 8 per cent on Wednesday but worries over a slowing global economy and market oversupply continue to see prices near their lowest levels in 18 months.

On Wall Street, retail shares could be in the spotlight after a report by credit-card giant Mastercard Inc. showed that U.S. holiday sales rose 5.1 per cent this year. That’s the best showing in six years, according to the report.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.86 per cent. Renewed concerns over Italy’s banking sector emerged this week after Banca Carige was denied a cash call by its largest shareholder. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.67 per cent. France’s CAC 40 saw a modest gain of 0.1 per cent in morning trading.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.67 per cent.