Stocks open higher as investors take rosy view of inconclusive election results

Financial markets shrugged off unsettled U.S. election results on Wednesday morning, with major stock benchmarks showing solid early gains while bond yields declined and the Canadian dollar held relatively steady.

The S&P 500 increased 54 points or 1.6 per cent, continuing a strong rebound in recent days after ending last week with its biggest one-week decline since March, even though the U.S. political backdrop remains uncertain.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which has tended to do well as investors bet on a longer period of working from home, increased 2.7 per cent.

At the start of trading, a number of battleground states had yet to declare a winner in the tightly contested U.S. election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden – a process that could take days as mailed-in and absentee ballots are counted.

The results dashed hopes for a clear winner, which many observers had believed would be the ideal result for markets. Yet, investors globally appeared to push aside the importance of politics.

“The markets sense that we will know much more today, and we will have the complete result by Friday. Looking at the market action, investors seem okay with living with the uncertainty for a few more days,” David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research said in a note.

Stock market gains were not limited to U.S. benchmarks. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose about 100 points in early trading. Overseas, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.7 per cent.

Government bond yields, which had been rising in anticipation of ramped-up stimulus spending if Democrats turned in a resounding victory – taking control of the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, in what observers call a “blue wave” – declined instead.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to 0.764 per cent, down 13.4 basis points. There are 100 basis points in a percentage point; bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“Hopes of large-scale stimulus under a blue wave now appear to be off the table, explaining the sharp drop back in the 10-year Treasury yield over the past couple of hours,” Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note early on Wednesday.

But investors may also be looking at other factors that could shape financial markets.

“Remember that in recent weeks, market fluctuations were tied to three issues. In addition to the election, the other two politically-tied movers were related to prospects for a stimulus bill, and news on the economy’s current nemesis, the coronavirus,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note.

He expects that even if the Republicans maintain control of the White House and Senate, Washington could end up compromising on a stimulus bill before the end of the year, even if the aid package is smaller than what Democrats had hoped for in the lead-up to the election.

As for the surge in COVID-19 infections, finalized election results could mean that the highly politicized response to the pandemic subsides as results from vaccine trials emerge, possibly later this month.

In other moves, gold was relatively stable, trading hands at US$1,909 per ounce, down just $1.30. West Texas Intermediate crude, a U.S. benchmark oil price, rose to US$38.51 per barrel, up 2.3 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was also relatively stable, at US75.9 cents, down just 0.3 per cent.

With files from Reuters

