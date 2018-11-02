Dow drops over 250 points as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

Concerns that a trade deal between the United States and China may not be imminent reined in a rally in world equity markets and reversed gains on Wall Street on Friday, while strong U.S. wage growth boosted U.S. bond yields.

Markets had earlier climbed on hopes that the world’s two biggest economies were mending their shaky trade relations.

A steep decline in shares of Apple Inc further weighed on sentiment in the U.S. stock market after the iPhone maker warned that sales during the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss expectations.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that while President Donald Trump plans to meet China President Xi Jinping later this month, he has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan, contradicting a report earlier in the day that had buoyed hopes of a trade dispute resolution.

That erased early gains in U.S. stocks and curtailed a rally in global markets that had lifted emerging market stocks by their largest daily gain since 2016.

“The stock market is focused on tariffs and they believe that increased tariffs are going to hurt the economy,” said Mike Rask, director of trading at Hodges Capital in Dallas. “There was the belief overnight that we were close to a trade deal with China and now it looks like that is not the case.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.37 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 25,101.37, the S&P 500 lost 27.22 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,713.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.35 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 7,339.71.

Apple’s shares tumbled nearly 7 per cent, taking its market value below $1-trillion, after the company said sales for the final quarter would likely miss expectations.

In Toronto, Canada’s main stock index also erased early gains on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.53 per cent, or 80.40 points, at 15,073.21.

Ten of Canada’s 11 major sectors were trading lowering, led by the heavy-weight energy sector’s 1.5-per-cent drop.

Conversely, 0.3-per-cent rise in financials stocks came after data showed that the Canadian economy added jobs in October with a surge in full-time hiring, and the unemployment rate dipped to a 40-year low, underpinning expectations that the Bank of Canada would keep raising interest rates.

The Canadian economy added 11,200 jobs in October on higher full-time hiring, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8 percent.

Separate data showed that Canada’s trade deficit in September shrank to $416-million as imports fell at a faster pace than exports, while August imports had been almost $1-billion higher than initially reported.

In Europe, Germany’s export-heavy DAX had jumped as much as 1.5 percent, its best session since July, before giving up most of its gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.28 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06 percent.

U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.1969 per cent, from 3.144 per cent late on Thursday.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.25 percent, with the euro down 0.2 percent to $1.1384.

about oversupply when the United States said it will temporarily spare eight jurisdictions from Iran-related sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision in a conference call. The waivers could allow top buyers to keep importing Iranian oil after economic penalties come back into effect on Monday.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents to $72.66 a barrel, a 0.3-per-cent loss. U.S. crude fell 65 cents to $63.04 per barrel, a 1-per-cent loss.

Both contracts have fallen more than 15 percent from the near four-year highs touched in early October on worries the looming Iran sanctions could drain supply from global markets.

