Share

This is part of the Globe Investor curated watchlist series, where we highlight collections of stocks that may interest readers. Find the full collection here.

Manitoba is home to 13 of 661 Canadian companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with a combined market value of $69 billion.

What we picked

The following 10 companies have a headquarters in Manitoba and a market cap of more than $800 million. They are listed in order of their size on December 31, 2023.