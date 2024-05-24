ABCs of finance: A glossary of the most commonly used phrases

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Melanie Lambrick

The financial world is filled with baffling acronyms, jargon and technical terminology, from ADTV to YOY. Even the most experienced of investors can occasionally find themselves confused by an unfamiliar term. For those looking to expand their financial knowledge - or to remind themselves about a fuzzy definition - this glossary contains many of the most commonly used terms in personal finance and investing. Throughout the glossary, there are also links to in-depth explainers to assist with expanding your knowledge. We’re constantly adding new entries and tweaking old ones to ensure the glossary remains up-to-date and reflects current financial events.