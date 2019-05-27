Globe Retirement Forum: Is it worth buying health insurance for what provincial plans don’t cover?

The Globe and Mail Retirement Forum is a place for subscribers of all ages to ask questions about retirement and receive answers from a community that includes actual retirees. Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick will also weigh in. Want to know what works in retirement from a money and lifestyle perspective? This is the place. Send questions to rcarrick@globeandmail.com.
This issue, we’re diving into post-retirement health insurance.
The first question is from Loanne Myrah, 64, in Regina:
Are post-retirement health benefit plans worth purchasing? Of course each person is different, but any information or advice would be appreciated.
And our second question is from John, 53:
I would like to know what retirees are using for health insurance plans post-retirement, if they are not in a plan provided by their employer at retirement. Also, how much are they paying and how extensive is the coverage?
My thoughts:
Postretirement health plans from employers that help retirees pay medical and dental costs are disappearing. This point was noted in a column I wrote a while back, and I suspect the trend has picked up since then. In a follow up, I looked at the many health-related costs that are not covered by provincial health insurance plans. The cost of prescription drugs (the portion not covered by provincial drug plans), para-medical services, dental and glasses averaged around $2,700 for people between the ages of 55 and 80 and more than $5,600 a year for those who are older.
Healthcare benefit plans for retirees are widely available from insurance companies, but most don’t offer quotes online. You have to contact them or their agents. I did find one quote for a couple aged 65 and 66 that ranged from about $160 per month for a basic plan, including 70 per cent coverage of prescription drugs to an annual maximum of $500 yearly plus some degree of coverage for dental costs and glasses, to $420 per month for a premium plan including more dental and drug coverage.
Now, let’s see what members of the retirement forum have to say. Is it worth it to buy extra health care coverage in retirement? What are the costs, and what is the value?
Please share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.
