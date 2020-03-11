 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Personal Finance

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Is Toronto real estate the new gold? Home sales soar as global financial markets tank

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Every financial market you can think of is in an uproar right now, but not Toronto real estate.

Sales of houses and condos for the first week of March were up 47 per cent over the same period last year and average prices rose 18 per cent, said John Pasalis, president of Realosophy Realty, a real estate brokerage that specializes in data analysis.

“Sales are still strong, there are still lots of bidding wars, open houses are still packed,” Mr. Pasalis said. “There’s no slowing down right now, from what we’re seeing at least.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks have fallen hard since the last week of February in Canada and globally because of fears that the coronavirus will hurt corporate profits, and interest rates are plunging because of fears that the economy will fall into recession. Gold used to be the financial asset people turned to provide a storehouse of value in uncertain times, but gold prices have been up and down since the stock and bond markets turned volatile.

Might home buyers be thinking along the lines that Toronto housing is the new gold? “Kind of – it feels like that,” Mr. Pasalis said. “There’s a mood now where people want to buy investment properties. It’s like this real need to stock up on as much real estate as possible.”

Toronto real estate could well be a lagging indicator, which means that the effects of what’s happening in global financial markets won’t be noticeable until weeks from now. But Mr. Pasalis said there’s a sense among buyers, fed by commentary from economists and the housing industry, that the only thing to worry about in the Toronto market is a lack of properties on sale.

“The problem with this is that it makes people think prices can only go up,” he said. “Of course, that’s not the case.”

Mr. Pasalis sees vulnerability in the fact that condo prices are soaring as a result of buying by investors who plan to rent their units, but growth in monthly rents has faded. This could make it harder to generate the monthly income needed to carry the mortgage on an investment property.

The market for single-family homes has its own problems. “It’s not healthy,” Mr. Pasalis said. "It’s so competitive and we’re seeing a lot of irrational prices being paid. People are offering prices that make zero sense.”

Concern about the economy falling into recession has led to a sharp decline in interest rates for all kinds of borrowing – government bonds as well consumer loans, lines of credit and mortgages. But home buyers and people in the real estate business don’t see these rate cuts as a warning sign about a lack of security for jobs and incomes, Mr. Pasalis said. “These cuts actually get people excited about the market.”

Story continues below advertisement

The last time stocks plunged on a sustained global basis was 2008-09, which turned out to be a great time to get into the housing market. Owing to rapidly falling interest rates, houses became much more affordable. Prices then soared in many cities – enough so that early buyers have seen the value of their home double or triple over the years.

If the coronavirus burns out soon and the global economy rebounds, Toronto house and condo prices could rise enough to justify the aggressive buying going on right now. But if there is an economic slowdown or recession, housing could very well be hammered even if rates fall to zero.

In 2008-09, there was a deep well of consumer borrowing power for the housing market to draw from. Since then, people have borrowed nearly to the point of saturation. The credit monitoring firm TransUnion Canada says average non-mortgage debt balances fell 0.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis in the final three months of 2019. Mortgage debt soared 17 per cent, but can this be sustained in a weakening economy?

Mr. Pasalis says he believes the big risk to the Toronto market is neither what’s happening in financial markets nor the coronavirus, unless it gets bad enough to cause a lockdown in the city. To him, the bigger problems are in the market itself.

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies