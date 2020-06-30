 Skip to main content
Personal Finance

July 2: Rob Carrick will be on Reddit at noon. Ask him anything

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
July 2, noon-1:00 pm EST

Ask Rob Carrick anything about money

July 2, noon-1:00 pm EST

Join Rob on Reddit

I’m Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist at The Globe and Mail and co-host of the new Stress Test podcast for young adults.

This Thursday, join me on personal finance Canada Reddit for an AMA.

Ask me anything about money – home buying, debt, crisis-proofing your finances, investing, day trading, the gig economy, generational inequity and more.

I’ve been covering the young adult side of personal finance since 2012, when I wrote a column about how much tougher it was for 20- and 30-somethings compared to when I graduated in 1984.

Personal finance writing used to be mainly about nagging people to spend less and save more, and that’s still part of what I do. But I’m also interested in helping people understand what’s happening in the economy and how their personal finances are affected.

Before joining The Globe in 1996, I covered business stories in Toronto and then wrote about economics and government finances in Ottawa, where I live now with my wife and two 20-something sons. I’ve seen multiple bull markets for stocks, a couple of recessions and stock market crashes, one global financial crisis and, now, a pandemic. I have also written or co-written five books, the most recent of which is called How Not to Move Back in With Your Parents: The Young Person’s Complete Guide to Financial Empowerment.

S1 EPISODE 4
Stress Test

Stress Test looks at how the pandemic has tested the basic rules of personal finance for young adults trying to pay off student debt, build careers, buy homes, raise kids and plan for the future.

How to crisis-proof your finances

This week on Stress Test: Were your finances ready for a major disruption like COVID-19? In this episode, Rob and Roma discuss how to avoid common money mistakes.

  • We hear from a 36-year-old whose service industry job in Whistler was wiped out by the pandemic.
  • Plus, Roma talks to Vancouver–based financial advisor Julia Chung about everything from TFSAs and RRSPs to credit scores and the worst kinds of debt.

If you’re looking for solid financial-planning strategies and information about the savings tools available, this episode is for you.

Listen and subscribe to Stress Test on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

Read the transcript in English or French.

Related reporting:

Five numbers that will douse any high hopes you may have for the housing market

A 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation

Related topics

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

