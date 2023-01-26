A sign announcing a pending sale is shown in front of a house, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)Abbie Parr/The Associated Press

Variable mortgage rates just broke a two-decade high. That’s the bad news.

The good news is, the Bank of Canada thinks it’s possible that prime rate may not have to climb any more.

Bond traders like the sound of that, and have pushed down bond yields in anticipation of such news. Lower yields usually mean lower fixed mortgage rates, and that’s exactly what we’re now seeing.

Uninsured five-year fixed rates have once again cracked the 5 per cent floor, for the first time in four months. HSBC – the rate leader that RBC intends to take over – was first to offer such a deal this week. For uninsured five-year mortgages, HSBC is now advertising 4.89 per cent.

For an insured five-year fixed, national providers are now as low as 4.39 per cent, and falling.

Lowest nationally available mortgage rates Term Uninsured Provider Insured Provider 1-year fixed 5.74% Ratehub 4.64% QuestMortgage 2-year fixed 5.54% QuestMortgage 4.64% QuestMortgage 3-year fixed 5.04% HSBC 4.59% QuestMortgage 4-year fixed 5.14% QuestMortgage 4.64% QuestMortgage 5-year fixed 4.89% HSBC 4.39% Ratehub 10-year fixed 5.94% HSBC 5.24% QuestMortgage Variable 6.10% HSBC 5.50% Nesto 5-year hybrid 5.57% HSBC 6.06% Scotia eHOME HELOC * 6.70% HSBC n/a n/a Source: Robert McLister; data as of Jan. 26

