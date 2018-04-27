RBC hikes mortgage rates, joining TD

Royal Bank of Canada is raising the posted rates on some of its fixed-rate mortgages, becoming the second big bank this week to adjust its rates following sharp increases in government bond yields.

RBC confirmed that it is raising rates on its one-to-four year mortgages by 15 basis points. It is also raising rates on its five-to-10 year mortgages by 20 basis points.

Based on the bank’s current posted fixed five-year mortgage rate of 5.14 per cent, the new rate will rise to 5.34 per cent.

However, the bank said that the rate on its variable closed mortgage will decline by 15 basis points. (There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.) The changes will take effect on Monday.

RBC joins Toronto-Dominion Bank, which announced earlier this week that it will raise its posted rate for five-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points, taking the rate to 5.59 percent. TD raised rates on other mortgages too.

The changes follow rising bond yields in the United States and Canada. The yield on the Government of Canada five-year bond rose to a seven-year high of nearly 2.19 per cent on Wednesday, up from 1.63 per cent at the end of November, which is driving borrowing costs higher. On Friday, the yield was 2.13 per cent.

Although home buyers can negotiate lower mortgage rates than those posted by the banks, the increases suggest that even negotiated rates are on the rise as North American markets start to reflect stronger economic activity, rising inflation and higher interest rates.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve left their respective key interest rates unchanged following their most recent monetary policy announcements. However, the Fed has increased its rate six times since the end of 2015.

That Bank of Canada has increased its key rate three times over the past year, taking the overnight rate to 1.25 per cent from 0.5 per cent. According to Bloomberg News, financial markets believe their is a 65 per cent chance that the central bank will hike rates again by mid-July.

The shift from ultra-cheap borrowing costs comes at a time when regulators are trying to cool Canada’s housing market, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto, with tougher rules for mortgage lending.

As of January, prospective home buyers are now required to pass a so-called stress test to ensure they can make mortgage payments even if rates rise by 2 percentage points.







