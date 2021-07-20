 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Personal Finance

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Tax and insurance tips for homeowners who have tenants helping them pay their mortgage

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In-law suites – they’re not just for aging parents – are an apartment within a home that can help you pay your mortgage by generating rental income. Mind the tax and insurance impact, though. Inattention to either can undo some of the financial benefits of having a renter help pay your mortgage.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The high cost of buying a first home today demands we look at affordability solutions beyond tapping into parental wealth or a move to New Brunswick.

In a recent episode of our Stress Test personal finance podcast, we look at multigenerational homes where older parents live with their adult children and grandchildren. Another thought is to own a home with an in-law suite.

In-law suites – they’re not just for aging parents – are an apartment within a home that can help you pay your mortgage by generating rental income. Mind the tax and insurance impact, though. Inattention to either can undo some of the financial benefits of having a renter help pay your mortgage.

Story continues below advertisement

The capital gains tax exemption on the sale of a principal residence is one of the best things about home ownership. Can you keep this exemption if you have an in-law suite you rent out?

Aaron Gillespie, a tax partner at KPMG, says the answer is yes if you meet a key condition: The income-earning portion of your home must be ancillary to its role as your family home. This seems clear for people buying a home with an existing in-law suite, but what if you decide to build your own?

Mr. Gillespie said you may have trouble making a case that your home is a family dwelling if you make major structural changes to your home to accommodate your in-law suite. “The Canada Revenue Agency has given examples where you’re making footprint changes to the structure – adding storeys, changing from a regular house into different units,” he said.

Bright lights, cheap housing: Why you should check out Calgary if you can’t afford a house in Ontario

A financial shock is coming for those who jumped into the housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic

As for rental income, it has to be reported to CRA using a T776 form. Generally, the expenses you can claim against income include mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance, repairs and maintenance, utilities and advertising. These expenses can be claimed only in relation to the rented portion of your home. If your in-law suite is 20 per cent of your home, you can deduct 20 per cent of your property tax bill. You cannot deduct land-transfer tax or mortgage principal.

One final note on tax from Mr. Gillespie: In order to be eligible for the principal residence exemption, no depreciation for tax purposes should be deducted in relation to your home.

If you’re looking for a house to buy, try adding “in-law suite” to the search engine on Realtor.ca. You’ll find search results that include homes with one of these suites already, and properties with “in-law suite potential.” Cities vary a lot in how commonly in-law suites are mentioned in listings. Calgary has 25 mentions, Toronto has 200 and Moncton has 33. Note: When buying a home with an in-law suite, check to make sure it’s legal and meets zoning and safety requirements.

One of the first things to do if you plan to rent out an in-law suite in your home is notify your property insurer. David Browne, president of insurance brokers Martin Merry & Reid Ltd., said a claim could be rejected by your insurance company if you failed to notify it you had tenants in your home. Also, if adding an in-law suite increases the value of your building, don’t forget to increase the policy coverage limit.

Story continues below advertisement

The extra cost related to insuring your in-law suite? “Maybe 10 per cent, max,” Mr. Browne said. “It won’t cause a lot of pain.”

He suggests giving yourself a little time to lock down your insurance coverage if you plan to rent an in-law suite. Some insurance companies prefer not to deal with this type of property and may decline your business.

A feature that may be required by your insurer – it will also make life easier for you and your tenant – is to have a separate side entrance for your in-law suite. Mr. Browne said insurers like to see this arrangement as well when assessing the risk of covering a home with a rental unit.

Another suggestion from Mr. Browne is for landlords who have invested in an in-law suite located in a basement, a prime risk area for water damage. Check your policy for the amount of coverage you have for issues related to direct water damage, including sewer backup and overland water.

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies