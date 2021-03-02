Women retire 30 per cent less wealthy than men – the pandemic will make things worse

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Personal Finance

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Women retire 30 per cent less wealthy than men – the pandemic will make things worse

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A woman’s retirement: 30 per cent less in savings than men on average, which means a lower annual income and a worse standard of living.

Particularly since the pandemic began, there’s been a lot of discussion about the disadvantages faced by women in the work force. They’re paid less on average, they have more career interruptions to raise children or act as caregivers for family members, and they’re more likely to work in jobs affected by the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

A new study by the retirement and investment consultants at Mercer Canada tallies up the financial cost of these disadvantages after women retire. Mercer found that recently retired men had an average balance in their defined contribution pension plans and group registered retirement savings plans of roughly $100,000, which suggests women had $70,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The findings send a strong message to women in the work force about demanding equal pay and then making sure they are saving at least as much as men and, preferably, more. “It’s really important for women to improve their overall financial confidence,” said Jillian Kennedy, a Mercer partner and leader of the firm’s Financial Wellness business. “Make sure you’re saving more and, if you’re not, understand how that will impact your life.”

One piece of good news for women in the Mercer study can be seen as encouragement for them to engage with their investments. On average, women had slightly better investing results than men.

Mercer looked at 14,000 accounts held by recent retirees who were part of DC pensions and group RRSPs, where workers and employers make contributions into investment funds to be used for retirement purposes. One big reason why women end up with less money in retirement is that they have a lower savings rate.

Data collected by Mercer show men contributed 9.86 per cent of their base pay on a gross basis to their workplace retirement plans, while women contributed 9.05 per cent. Essentially, women are choosing to save less of their pay for retirement than men.

This may be related to familial responsibilities for women as parents and caregivers, Ms. Kennedy said. “Some of it could be related to anxiety or fear – ‘What if I [invest] the money and I need it? What about my short-term security?’”

Combined with longer lifespans, the lower savings rate means that women need to work two years longer than men to be ready for retirement. Mercer defines retirement readiness as having enough retirement income to replace 70 per cent of your working salary and not outlive your savings.

The extra two years of work is an optimistic take that ignores other factors in play for women that can leave them further behind men in saving for retirement. “Pay equity plays a big part,” Ms. Kennedy said. “If women aren’t earning as much, they’re not able to save as much.”

Story continues below advertisement

As reported recently in The Globe and Mail, a survey has shown that female lawyers working in corporate legal departments earned 11 per cent less than male counterparts on average last year. A study from last year showed women earn an average 12 per cent less than men one year after graduation, and that the gap widens to 25 per cent five years after graduation.

The Mercer study points out that women are also much more likely than men to face career interruptions for family-related reasons, a situation that is becoming more pronounced in the pandemic. For example, taking time off to care for a relative who is ill with COVID-19 or to supervise children who are at home and learning virtually instead of attending school.

Ms. Kennedy said the pandemic focuses attention on the short term rather than on future financial security. “There’s a major distraction around what people need today and what they’re able to control,” she said. “Not only are women out of the work force, but their long-term perspective is gone.”

One thing women have going for them is a steadier hand as investors. In the accounts Mercer looked at, women made one-tenth of a percentage point more than men on an annualized basis. “Women invest in a diversified portfolio and don’t mess with it,” Ms. Kennedy said.

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies