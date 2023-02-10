The days of low-hanging fruit for GIC investors are done, at least for now.

This is still a great time for people seeking to invest money with zero risk, foregoing the potential for better returns in both stocks and bonds. But you have to work harder to find the best rates, and sift through an increasing amount of new products that offer variable rates rather than one fixed rate.

Here are five tips for navigating the GIC market right now:

1.) Five per cent yields are still an achievable goal: Roughly half a dozen or so alternative banks still offered 5 per cent yields as of mid-week for terms of one through five years. It is getting harder to find a 5 per cent return – more than a dozen alt banks offered this rate several months ago. Forget the big banks - they weren’t doing 5 per cent when I checked this week.

2.) Look to shorter terms for the best rates: Many GIC issuers don’t seem to want to commit to paying clients high rates for five years, so their best deals are for the shorter term. One of the best offers out there as of mid-week was a two-year GIC at 5.4 per cent rom Peoples Trust, a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp.

3.) Online brokers will probably disappoint you: I checked a couple of big brokers at mid-week and the best they could do on yields was 4.9 per cent for one year. Yields declined as terms increased, with a best five-year rate of 4.1 per cent. Five-year corporate bonds with ratings of at least BBB (the minimum for investment grade) still offer yields of 5 per cent or thereabouts.

4.) Be cautious with new GIC products: Big banks have been introducing GICs with variable rates, which offer a way to benefit if interest rates rise from here. If rates fall, you can cash out with no penalty. One bank’s one-year variable-rate GIC had a rate of 4 per cent, less than you can widely get with a conventional one-year GIC. A thought on variable-rate products: Banks have gamed out all the possible outcomes and concluded they will be a winner most of the time with these GICs. That means investors will likely get a second-best outcome compared to choosing a conventional GIC paying a set rate.

5.) Consider high interest savings exchange-traded funds and mutual funds: These products are designed for parking cash safely in an investment account and can offer yields between 4 and 4.9 per cent on an after-fee basis. You may have to pay brokerage commissions to trade HISA ETFs, whereas the mutual fund version can typically be bought or sold at no cost.