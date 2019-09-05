Student calculator: How much will a year of university or college cost?

Attention students and parents. Are you trying to budget for a year of post-secondary education? Not sure how much tuition, books, transportation, rent and food will cost? Cobbling together money from an RESP, your parents, summer jobs, savings, bursaries or student loans?

Our student calculator will help you understand how much money you will need for one year of college or university at a Canadian post-secondary school. It will help give you plan out your financial needs as a student and avoid unnecessary debt and stress, setting you up for future success.