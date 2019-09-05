 Skip to main content

Student calculator: How much will a year of university or college cost?

Student calculator: How much will a year of university or college cost?

Rob Carrick
Chris Manza
Attention students and parents. Are you trying to budget for a year of post-secondary education? Not sure how much tuition, books, transportation, rent and food will cost? Cobbling together money from an RESP, your parents, summer jobs, savings, bursaries or student loans?

Our student calculator will help you understand how much money you will need for one year of college or university at a Canadian post-secondary school. It will help give you plan out your financial needs as a student and avoid unnecessary debt and stress, setting you up for future success.

Rob Carrick's

How Much Will One Year of University or College Cost?

Find out how much a year of an undergraduate university or college degree might cost

Step 1. Start with tuition

As a default we use an estimated amount for 2019-2020 based on Statistics Canada data ($7,064); Some provinces have significantly lower tuition costs. *Tuition costs typically include fees for student services and activities

Step 2. Add other annual costs

As a default we use a rough estimate based on what universities and colleges advise on their websites ($1,000)

A bus pass may be included in tuition fees

Step 3. Add housing costs for students not living at home

As a default we use an estimate based on various universities across Canada ($10,500)

As a default we use an estimate that includes rent, utilities and internet ($9,000)

Step 4. Where will the money come from?

