Vacations are great, but there’s a lot to remember as you get ready to go. So how about a travel checklist to help you get organized before your next trip?

A retired financial adviser named Bruce McGuffin recently sent me a copy of a travel checklist he used to make available to his clients. Given that the summer travel season is almost here, I thought I’d share these points with newsletter readers. I shortened the list a little for space considerations, but think it covers a lot of points that will help you minimize stress while away. Here goes:

Have emergency numbers (family friend/relative) saved in your cellphone.

Keep your travel medical insurance policy number in your wallet or purse.

Pick someone to be a financial back-up person in case of an emergency while you’re away.

Make sure that back-up person knows where your papers are if something happens.

Make sure your power of attorney for personal care is current.

Check with your doctor to make sure you get any necessary vaccinations.

Divert mail, newspaper or have a neighbour pick it up daily.

Make sure your passport is still valid.

Make sure the address labels on your luggage are current.

Check with your cellphone provider regarding data costs while you’re away.

Photocopy all your documents including wallet contents and keep separate.

Leave your itinerary with a friend or family member.

For snowbirds:

Check your gutters, downspouts and drains before leaving for the winter, and remove debris that could cause a blockage.

Winterize outside taps and sprinkler systems.

Check locks on doors and windows.

Replace bulbs on exterior security lights.

Shut off the water main.

Turn off or turn down hot water heater.

Turn down the furnace.

Turn off the icemaker on the fridge.

Unplug unnecessary appliances.

Take a photo/video of your valuables in case of loss.

Arrange for a friend/neighbour/relative to check your home weekly.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Are younger Canadians thinking about retirement?

Thoughts on the retirement challenges of 30- and 40-somethings, who struggle with high housing costs. Will they be able to save enough?

E-transfers are great, but …

A Reddit discussion on an annoying feature of e-transfers, which are otherwise an excellent way to send money to someone. At many banks, the limit on transfers is $3,000 per day. There are workarounds.

Best travel reward credit cards for seniors

This comparison emphasizes travel medical coverage offered by travel reward cards, which differs a lot from card to card. Here’s something I wrote a few years ago about relying on credit card travel medical insurance.

Anyone planning to live off dividends in retirement?

For dividend devotees. A detailed discussion of the feasibility of using dividends to generate a good portion of your retirement income.

Q&A

Q: I know you may not be able to recommend a particular adviser, but I am 66 and have been looking after my own investments, mostly stocks. Now, I need more tax advice combined with investment advice and would like to trust someone with this work. My attempts to find someone worthy have failed badly in the past. Any way you could point me in the right direction would be welcomed.

A: Sounds like a smart move to get some help with your financial planning and investments. Here are a couple of resources for finding candidates to do this job for you:

A directory of planners and advisers who work on an hourly or flat fee basis

A list of advice-only planners, which means they don’t sell investment products

Tools, explainers and guides

Rewards Canada has relaunched its credit card comparison charts – data is available in 12 different card categories. You can also look at past charts to see how much reward credit cards have evolved over the years.

