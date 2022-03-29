It seems a no-brainer that someone buying a first vehicle should look at electric or hybrid models.

Hybrids and electrics cost more than gas-powered vehicles, and strong demand for them means you’ll have trouble getting a deal on both the cost and the interesting rate on financing. But if you’re buying a vehicle you plan to hold onto and you do a lot of driving, you have to at least check out the cost of a hybrid or electric vehicle.

A quick example of the price premium for a hybrid: the price of a gas-powered Toyota Corolla LE with an automatic transmission starts at $22,250, while a hybrid Corolla with more features starts at $27,320.

A thought for young adults who find the cost of hybrids and electrics too expensive: buy the cheapest fuel-efficient gas-powered vehicle you can find and bide your time. There are two potential advantages to doing this, the first being that you remove yourself from a hot market for hybrids and electrics.

A recent Globe and Mail story on the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 set the scene on demand for this vehicle: “The only real problem might be finding one, and then getting a dealer to sell it without a ridiculous markup. Hyundai Canada received more than 4,000 preorders last year, and has so far delivered only 1,500 of them. If you place an order now, expect to take delivery in late 2022, a spokesperson for the company said.”

Waiting to buy an electric or hybrid might allow for automakers to catch up with demand. You may also benefit from the introduction of newer, more affordable models as demand for alternative fuel vehicles increases.

Minimize your investment in a car today and you put yourself in a position to buy a more affordable hybrid or electric in the next couple of years. If the resale value of gasoline-powered vehicles happens to be declining at that point, you can take comfort from the fact that you didn’t spend a lot on your current ride.

In Season Five of our Stress Test personal finance podcast for millennials and Gen Z, we will look at the economics of buying a hybrid or electric vehicle. We totally get the fact the electrics and hybrids cost more and are thus a stretch for young buyers. But if you need a car or SUV, there are many good reasons to consider a hybrid or electric. If you’re a young adult who has eyed – or bought – one of these vehicles, please take this quick survey:

Are you under 42? Did you recently buy an electric or hybrid car? We’re looking for Canadians who want to share their car stories for our Globe and Mail Stress Test podcast. To participate, please e-mail Globe personal finance editor and Stress Test co-host Roma Luciw at rluciw@globeandmail.com

Q&A

Q: Is it possible to put my crypto account in a TFSA?

A: This briefing note on cryptocurrencies and tax-free savings accounts says crypto is not a qualified investment for TFSAs, but you can use exchange-traded funds holding crypto assets.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

