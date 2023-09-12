Goodbye, locker 1854.

There was a moment of sadness as my wife and I emptied the storage unit we rented over the past four years and walked away. A lot of family photos and mementoes were stored there, including a pair of cowboy boots my dad bought our oldest son when he was maybe two years old, a box of children’s books, hockey equipment and my dad’s old fishing net.

But clearing out our storage unit saves us $95 a month, and it closes the book on the downsizing my wife and I began four years ago when we sold our family home. The storage unit was a way to smooth the process. Having it postponed a reckoning on what to do with a lot of stuff we held on to for sentimental reasons, or because we used it infrequently.

Open this photo in gallery: Rob Carrick's former storage locker.Rob Carrick/The Globe and Mail

Self-storage units are an ever-booming business – just look around the cities where we live. A recent Benefits Canada article noted the investing appeal of owning commercial real estate devoted to self-storage. One aspect is that this sector is resistant to economic ups and downs. Today, expensive housing is helping the sector by drawing business from people relocating, downsizing or taking on roommates.

But, as noted in a newsletter a year ago, the cost of renting a storage unit can be as much as $300 to $400 per month. The $95 we paid each month was a fair value because it bought us time, but it grated each month when I saw the cost on our credit card bill. Eventually, we decided to get serious about ditching our storage unit.

First, and most importantly, we decided to do it in stages to ease the decision-making burden. Some camping gear came out earlier in the summer, and we found we had room for it at home. I then took home a bin of documents and either filed or shredded the contents. We had our boys grab up what they wanted, and also rearranged our storage at home to generate extra room.

All along, I took photos of what was left in the locker to help our strategizing. On the final day, we had a plan to take a few things home and donate a few others. We arrived at the unit, filled up the car and then went into the office for the final time. In about five minutes, locker 1854 became available for the first time since August, 2019.

Ask Rob

Q: I want to rent out an extra bedroom of the house I live in and own. Do I have to declare the tenant’s rent money as income? What other considerations like insurance should I keep in mind?

A: Must you declare rental income? For sure. Here’s a guide to income tax considerations for rental properties, including deductible expenses.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

The Money-Free Zone

Magic Powers by Death Valley Girls is your basic hook monster of a power-pop song. In other words, a blast.

Watch this

Math educator Vanessa Vakharia on how to buck up your kids to help them do well in math class. I did a Q&A with Ms. Vakharia recently on “girl math.”

On social media

Truth: There’s no trophy for the largest TFSA when you die.

