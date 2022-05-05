Buying an electrical vehicle is the obvious solution to the problem of high gasoline prices. But what do we do about the problem of high EV prices?

You can learn all about EVs as an answer to the high cost of gas in the latest episode of our Stress Test personal finance podcast for Gen Y and millennials. We don’t shy away from the fact that EVs can cost a lot more than vehicles with an internal combustion engine. But one of our guests is a 24-year old who owns an EV and is saving money.

Government subsidies for buyers of EVs can help reduce the cost of buying these cars and SUVs, and high gas prices help with the economics of owning them. But what if an EV is still out of reach, even as you’re getting crushed by high gas prices?

Here’s some sound advice from one of the guests in this podcast episode, Robert Karwel, an automotive industry expert at J.D. Power: Buy a fuel-efficient car instead of an SUV.

J.D. Power says the average price of a new vehicle was about $44,000 last month. Fuel-efficient cars can be had for $25,000 to $27,000 or thereabouts, plus taxes and sundry dealer costs. EVs are in high demand right now, which makes it tough for buyers to get a deal on price or financing rates. Cars may offer more leeway to negotiate the price down, and you may find more reasonable financing rates as well.

The auto industry’s answer to affordability is to allow customers to finance loans for seven years and up. For a tutorial on the financial risks of long-term vehicle loans, consult a recent article by my colleague Erica Alini that had the following headline: She had a $29,000 loan for a $16,000 car. How auto finance is driving Canadians into debt.

Q&A

Q: I’ve read advice to sell bonds and move that money into GICs to take advantage of increasing interest rates and deal with the bad bond market. As someone who is not retiring for 20 years and keeps 25 per cent of her RRSP portfolio in bond ETFs, does the advice still stand?

A: What you’re doing sounds sensible. Keep it up. The GIC alternative to bonds offers one big advantage right now: guaranteed investment certificates don’t fall in value as interest rates rise, as bonds and bond ETFs do. When interest rates come back down after peaking, bonds and bond ETFs will rise in price. Also: if you add money bond ETFs now, you’ll be able to lock in today’s higher yields

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

