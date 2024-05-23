Aeroplan members on their highs and lows

For pure succinctness, the subject line that stood out among the many recent reader e-mails about Aeroplan was this one:

“Aeroplan = dead to me”

Aeroplan, the loyalty program for Air Canada AC-T, inspires a wide range of strong emotions among its current and former members. “Aeroplan has been fabulous for our family,” one reader said in an e-mailed response to a recent newsletter call-out on behalf of an exasperated Aeroplan member. “We have used them for 25 years.”

But others reported frustrations booking the flights they wanted, and simply with accessing Aeroplan via the Air Canada website. The exasperated Aeroplan member I mentioned just above wanted to book a flight within Canada, but was unable to log into the website or get anyone on the phone for help. He thought he’d take the train instead.

Several readers said they had issues with the two-factor authentication when accessing the Aeroplan website. A numerical code is sent electronically to your mobile phone or e-mail address and you have to enter it to log in. Several readers said that in their experience, you must enter the code by typing the actual numbers and not by copying and pasting it.

Another suggestion from readers is to try the Aeroplan mobile app instead of the website – some people found the app easier to use. Another thought was that access issues may be a result of unauthorized account activity by hackers. A couple of readers said Aeroplan was helpful in sorting out this type of situation, including the restoration of points used fraudulently.

Complaints about long waits to talk to Aeroplan staff were common. But many people reported zero problems accessing Aeroplan’s website and app. In booking a recent international flight, one reader described the process as “seamless and user-friendly.”

An Air Canada media relations person reached out after that original newsletter on Aeroplan. If you’re the person who gave up on Aeroplan and took the train instead, contact me at rcarrick@globeandmail.com and I’ll connect you with Air Canada.

One final note from Aeroplan users is to persevere in trying to book flights. The value you get for your points is greater than when you redeem for merchandise. The biggest complaints about booking flights: inconvenient departure times and long layovers.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

I lost some Aeroplan points due to account inactivity, so I can vouch for the importance of this post on the RewardsCanada website. More than two dozen loyalty programs covered here, including airlines and retail stores.

Tips for making one of life’s most important purchases, with an eye on both online and in-store purchases. Huge value in a better night’s sleep.

A chart showing how much you’d have today if you invested $1,000 in various stock markets, including our own S&P/TSX composite index.

Part One is the familiar cost for the couple getting married. Here’s a look at how bridesmaids are going into debt to cover the costs incurred when friends get married.

Reader comment

Reader comment: “Hi Rob. Lately I have been using cash, coins in particular, at self-checkouts. I discovered that I could get rid of all the loose change my husband has collected over the years. Ziploc bags full! Some of the stores also have those coin conversion machines that charge a percentage for your coins. The self-checkouts convert coins for free. Unfortunately, only a few grocery stores have self-checkouts that take cash. P.S. thanks for your coverage of bare trusts. It was so frustrating.”

Do you have a question or comment? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools and guides

An insurance brokerage offers an in-depth look at the differences between critical illness and disability insurance. Both are expensive, so you may have to choose one or the other.

In the social sphere

Social Media: An X thread on how to draw down money accumulated in a registered education savings plan.

Listen: How to get the most out of Aeroplan.

Money-Free Zone: For greatness in pure, straight-ahead rock, it’s hard to beat Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac. Here’s a live cover by The Cranberries, a powerful take from the singer Lissie and the smoking hot original.

More PF from The Globe

Things are changing in cottage country

How the personal-residence exemption can help minimize taxes on capital gains

Reverse-budgeting: The low-stress way to spend guilt-free and keep your finances healthy

Canada lags other Western countries in implementing open banking

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter.