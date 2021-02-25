 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

Alberta shows us what debt pain looks like

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

One of the challenges of writing about personal finance these days is keeping some perspective about the amazing things happening in the world of money these days – hot stocks, surging house prices, soaring crypto currencies and more.

As a result of the pandemic, a lot of people are quietly struggling with their finances these days. They’re lost jobs or income, they’re weighed down by debt and their real estate concerns are about paying the mortgage, not tallying their rising equity.

I invited Judith Hanebury to do a guest Q&A in the newsletter because she has some perspective on what’s happening in Alberta, one of our hardest hit provinces from an economic point of view. Ms. Hanebury is a volunteer counsel for the Consumer Debt Negotiation Project at the University of Calgary’s Public Interest Law Clinic and one of the founders of the Alberta Debtor Support Project. She’s also a retired lawyer who sat on the bench for 14 years and dealt with many people in foreclosure and bankruptcy.

Story continues below advertisement

Q: What can you tell Canadians in other provinces to help them understand what’s happened to the personal finances of Albertans?

A: Alberta has always struggled with the fact that its fortunes follow those of the oil and gas industry. Alberta has a younger population, and one that has embraced debt – probably because when times are good, they are very good. Unfortunately, in 2020 Alberta faced hard times in the industry and then came the double whammy of the pandemic.

Q: One of the worst outcomes of being heavily in debt is not being able to pay your mortgage. What’s happening with home foreclosures in Alberta?

A: At the end of 2020 a group of foreclosure lawyers warned Alberta Justice and the Alberta courts that a “massive dump of foreclosures” was coming in the first half of 2021. Most people will miss any payment before they miss their mortgage payment. This tells me that a lot are facing no other option and I see tough times ahead for many Albertans.

Q: People in debt may wonder who to turn to – non-profit credit counselling agencies, insolvency trustees, debt relief offers they see on the internet. What do you consider a legitimate source of information on how to handle debts you can’t pay?

A: There are good options out there where people can get real help, but finding them can be a challenge. In Alberta we set up a website called helpwithdebtalberta.ca that asks a series of questions to guide people to reliable resources and link them to government websites that tell them what to look out for to avoid scams. Licensed insolvency trustees, who are regulated by the federal government, are under an obligation to provide a debtor with advice as to their best options. They can present arrangements called consumer proposals to creditors that, if accepted, can result in a debtor avoiding bankruptcy and paying less than they owe. Credit counselling agencies are not regulated in the same way nor do they have the same tools available, but legitimate agencies should also provide a debtor with all of their options.

Q: Is it realistic to try and negotiate with your creditors to reduce the amount you owe or have the interest portion of your debt waived?

Story continues below advertisement

A: Absolutely, yes! Every creditor is different but I have been impressed with the willingness of some creditors to work with people. I think there is a widespread realization that [the pandemic] is something no one planned for and there is little to be gained at this point by hammering debtors with the usual legal tools. In Alberta, there is now a free pop-up legal advice clinic, the Consumer Debt Negotiation Project where volunteer lawyers work with Albertans facing debt, particularly those in foreclosure, to help them understand the legal processes and figure out their options.

Q: How can we identify scammers preying upon people who are in debt and stressed about it?

A: If someone approaches you offering help, rather than you finding them, it is very likely that they are not legitimate. If someone has only an online presence, or no verifiable physical office in your area, or asks that you send them money before they will provide advice, those are also clues. If someone says they can make all your problems go away and promises that they can make your creditors accept less than you owe, again it is likely they are not legitimate.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Brace for higher mortgages rates

The Bank of Canada isn’t expected to change its trendsetting overnight rate anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean rates for fixed-rate mortgages can’t rise. These rates are influenced by the yield on government bonds, which has been on a definite uptrend lately. Pressure is building for an increase in mortgage rates.

Why you should file your taxes on time this year

There’s a one-year interest-free tax payment deferral available for the 2020 tax year, which is good news if you expect to owe money to CRA. But tax experts say it’s vital to file your tax return by the April 30 deadline because there are still penalties for late filing.

Story continues below advertisement

How the best-selling trucks compare on insurance costs

The Top 10 most popular pickup trucks are ranked here on a scale of cheap insurance premiums. Truck coverage generally costs less than for cars and SUVs.

Premium booze – worth the price?

A personal finance blogger tackles the question of whether there’s value in paying for premium vodka. Maybe I’ll do a similar analysis some time for bourbon. Oh, wait. I already know the answer. Yes.

Today’s financial tool

Canada Revenue Agency has published its list of tax software programs that are certified for its online Netfile service, including a bunch that are free.

The money-free zone

You say your attention span isn’t what it used to be? Try this list of 50 classic novels of under 200 pages.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories
  • Where should you hold your foreign stocks? We’ll do the math
  • Millennial and Gen Z men losing money: Wealthsimple study profiles GameStop investors in trading frenzy (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)
  • Attention mortgage shoppers: There’s never been a better time to lock into a long-term rate (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies