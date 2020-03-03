An action plan if things get worse for stocks and the economy

Last week was stock market nastiness at its worst. Prepare for the possibility of more to come.

How, exactly? Veteran financial planner Rona Birenbaum has some thoughts. In a blog post written at the end of the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis of 2008, she offered advice to working people, those approaching retirement and those who have already retired.

You hear a lot of platitudes when markets fall about stocks “going on sale” and such. Ms. Birenbaum gives you concrete steps to take if stocks lapse into a bear market and/or we have a recession caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

I know from years of experience that retirees and those on verge of retirement worry especially about stock-market declines. Ms. Birenbaum sensibly suggests having enough bonds, bond funds or cash in your portfolio to support your cash flow needs for the first five years of retirement. That way, you don’t have to sell stocks or equity funds that have plunged in value to cover your living expenses.

Any retirees out there who are full of regret for having too much exposure to stocks in their portfolio? Ms. Birenbaum says it’s important to understand that that your retirement date is not the end of your investment time horizon. Having stocks in your portfolio will help your retirement savings keep growing through your retirement years.

Finally, some advice applicable to all generations: Build up emergency savings. Having cash on hand to deal with interruptions in your income or investing setbacks isn’t just good personal finance – it also gives you peace of mind in uncertain times.

Ask Rob

Q: My RRIFs, invested in GICs earning 2.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent, now require an annual withdrawal of $13,900 for me, an 80-year-old. The meagre return only offsets a small portion of the annual minimum. My daughter opines that GICs are a top-notch, safe investment, but I am not as confident. Is there a better, equally secure alternative?

A: The only safe alternative to a GIC that I can of is a high-interest savings account held within your RRIF. There are many different high-interest accounts, but only a small subset offer an RRIF option. Examples: Tangerine, with a rate of 1.1 per cent, and Achieva Financial, at 2.3 per cent. GICs might be your best bet if you prioritize safety and are willing to look at alternative banks, trust companies and credit unions for the best rates.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

What I’ve been writing about

Lessons from past market plunges – and my single biggest regret in reacting to them

Stock up on stocks and retire earlier

Five things investors should know about managing their accounts in wild markets (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)

