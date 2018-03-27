Another blundering loyalty program

Another year, another loyalty program in the news for all the wrong reasons. PC Optimum is the focus of attention in early 2018 following the Feb. 1 merger of the former Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus points programs. CBC News has interviewed people across Canada who say more than 100,000 points have been stolen from their accounts since the merger.

Other people have also complained about losing points in the merger process. Loblaw has said the points will be restored, and there’s still time to fix this problem without serious damage to the program’s credibility. But it’s starting to look like the PC Optimum story is yet another reminder of why you should use up your points as they accumulate rather than hoarding them for a big purchase in the future.

Points hoarders got a scare when Air Miles announced it would have miles older than five years start expiring at the end of 2016. The decision was later reversed, but not before many people rushed to redeem points they’d been hanging onto for things they didn’t really want.

Aeroplan members were shocked to learn last May that Air Canada will start its own customer loyalty program in 2020. Aeroplan’s loss of by far its most important partner has been offset to a limited extent by news that Amazon has joined up. Meanwhile, Esso gas stations are moving from Aeroplan to PC Optimum. Need a score card to keep track? Here you go.

Using your loyalty points as you go insulates you from big changes in card programs that reduce the value of your holding and from the remote risk of having your account hacked. It’s tempting to build points over the long term for really juicy rewards, but loyalty and reward programs of all types have a history of changing the rules.

Rob’s personal finance reading list…

Children are way more expensive for women than for men

A strong piece by a blogger on the motherhood tax, a term that refers to the financial penalty women experience when having children. “It encompasses everything from being passed over for a job to being perceived as less competent in the workplace.”

Buying a condo ruined his life

A young man living in the Washington D.C. area bought a condo about 10 years ago. The purchase turned out to be a big mistake because of how things unfolded. Very relevant to young people stretching themselves financially to afford homes in Canada’s pricey housing markets.

How to invest in companies with women leaders

The Golden Girl Finance website looks at a mutual fund and a new exchange-traded fund that focus on companies where women account for a significant percentage of seats on the board of directors.

Why we feel driven to renovate

A thoughtful article on why people put such an emphasis on renovating and remodeling their homes. “Consciously or subconsciously, our constant remodeling is an effort to make ourselves more acceptable to others, something we should do as ‘good’ homeowners.” Canadians spent about $71.3-billion on alterations, improvements, conversions and repairs in 2016.

Today’s featured sort-of-financial tool

Atlas Obscura is a website that delves into cool, unique sites and food in travel spots around the world. Lots of content about Canada.

Ask Rob

The question: “If one has a defined benefit pension, which covers living expenses, could one consider this the fixed income portion of one’s investment portfolio and only hold equities in their TFSA and RRIF? My wife and I are both retired.”

The answer: I interviewed a financial planner on this topic for a column a few years ago and here’s what he said: “There are very few people who would be comfortable with 100 per cent of their portfolio swinging wildly with the stock market.” But you’re definitely on to something here. If you have a secure DB pension, you can go lighter on bonds than you normally would in your TFSA and RRIF.

What I’ve been writing about

- Four clever ways to spend your tax refund in this year of market turmoil

- The Big Six banks will fleece you – if you let them

- 2018 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best international equity funds (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)

