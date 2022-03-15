Just before the Bank of Canada increased its trend-setting overnight rate earlier this month, a reader got in touch to ask whether she should stick with her variable-rate mortgage or lock into a fixed-rate mortgage.

I decided to put this question to my Twitter community. Overwhelmingly, the view was to stick with the variable rate. There’s almost a religious belief that the best mortgage is one where the rate fluctuates with interest rate trends.

Now, flash ahead to mid-March. The Russian invasion of Ukraine gets worse and worse. In financial markets, there’s off-and-on concern that this war will undermine global economy growth and thereby reduce the severity of interest rate hikes to come. If that’s how things play out, then variable-rate mortgages would be even more attractive.

Variable-rate mortgages have been available with huge discounts in recent months. Several large mortgage brokerage companies showed a gap of roughly 1.5 percentage points between their discounted variable and five-year fixed-rate mortgages at mid-month. Figure on getting a rate in the high 2 or low 3 per cent range for a five-year fixed rate and something in the low 1 per cent range for a variable rate.

The Bank of Canada’s overnight rate usually goes up in increments of 0.25 of a point, but a jump of 0.5 is not out of the question if inflation intensifies. As goes the overnight rate, so goes the prime rate that banks use for their own lending. For a variable-rate mortgage to exceed the cost of a fixed-rate mortgage, the overnight and prime rates would have to rise by roughly 1.75 percentage points.

Before the Ukraine crisis, a combined rate increase of that size would have seemed severe but possible. Now, we must wait and see. Central banks around the world will need a deft touch in using higher rates to contain inflation. That could mean less of an increase, or a slower pace of rate hikes.

If you have a variable-rate mortgage, compare your rate to what’s available now from your lender in a fixed-rate mortgage. The bigger the gap, the stronger the case for staying with a variable rate.

One last thought is for people who foresee a possibility they’ll need to break their mortgage before maturity. Variable-rate mortgages typically have significantly lower breakage penalties than mortgages with a fixed rate.

Q&A

Q: Our financial advisor draws our monthly retirement funds from our investments. How do independent investors do this themselves and how does one strategize the allotment of funds for monthly retirement money from a diversified portfolios?

A: There are many exchange-traded funds and mutual funds designed to pay monthly investment income. A portfolio of individual dividend stocks and bonds can also be used to generate income. Strategically selling some of your portfolio holdings each year might also be required. If you’re not confident with all the decisions that must be made to generate a sustainable retirement income, then fees paid to an adviser seem a good value. Two good books for further reading on retirement income are Your Retirement Income Blueprint by Daryl Diamond, and Retirement Income for Life: Getting More without Saving More by Fred Vettese.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

