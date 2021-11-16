If you’ve been out to restaurants in recent months, you know how much more expensive it is to grab a meal and drinks than it was in the pre-pandemic world. Are you tipping the same old amount on your rising restaurant and bar bills?

In Ontario, the provincial government has presented another reason to take a fresh look at tipping. The current minimum wage for bartenders and servers in Ontario is $12.55, compared to $14.35 for others (data on all provinces here). Starting Jan. 1, the new Ontario minimum wage for all will be $15. Would you adjust your tipping if servers and bartenders were paid more?

Help me get a sense of current attitudes toward tipping by completing the quick survey below. I’ll report back later so you can see how your thinking compares to others.

A lot of people felt free and easy about tipping at the peak of the pandemic, when our interactions with restaurants were limited by economic lockdowns and overall spending levels were down. As we slowly return to a normal economy, households are starting to return to pre-pandemic spending patterns. Rising demand for goods and services has run headlong into supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, thereby powering up inflation after decades of quiet.

Households have a lot on their plate in managing spending now. What are your thoughts on tipping?

Ask Rob

Q: I Have several mutual fund TFSA accounts. I know we are allowed $75,500 total accumulated TFSA contribution room, but fund managers give the impression that they are in charge of the amount that can be contributed. Help.

A: If you’ve been eligible to contribute to TFSAs since their 2009 introduction, then you have cumulative room of $75,500. Suggestion – set up an online My Account with Canada Revenue Agency. In addition to your personal unused contribution room for tax-free savings accounts, you’ll be able to view and amend tax returns and correspondence with CRA.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

