Open this photo in gallery: Emma Donoghue spent the summer of 1988 cleaning hotel rooms.Una Roulston/Handout

Long before the Oscar-winning film was adapted from her prize-winning novel Room, Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue might have cleaned your room – if you happen to have stayed at a sketchy motel in New Jersey in the late 80s, that is. As her new novel, Learned By Heart, hits shelves, we found the writer all the way in Paris to tell us all about a not-so-glamorous summer.

When I think of past jobs, I can only think of the bad ones, really, which is probably why I’ve been driven to literature. The worst of them all was when I was a chambermaid in New Jersey.

It was about 1988, and Irish students could easily get an American summer visa then. Of all the places I could have gone – I mean, I could have gone to New York City or Boston, but I was too nervous of the big city – I chose the timid option: a boring little seaside town called Wildwood.

It was the kind of place where one local did all the arrangements for the arriving Irish students, so he got me both the job and my apartment. I’d work at the motel as a chambermaid, which sounds like something from 1888 but was the job’s actual name. In 1888, we’d probably have carpet beaters, whereas in 1988, at least we had vacuum cleaners – though they were huge, heavy things.

I’d begin pretty early, around 8 a.m., and work until about 2 p.m. I’d clean the bathroom, vacuum, make the beds, again and again. They didn’t let you work with others, because they were afraid you were gonna chat, though of course you can make beds a lot faster with two people.

I spent half the day endlessly walking around these big American beds tugging at the corners. It was quite lonely and boring, and I’m really kind of an extrovert. The best part of any day was when it was done, because at least I had the afternoon. I’d stagger off the shift, go to the vending machine for some cold drinks, and head right to the beach.

It was a miserable job with no tips. Occasionally they’d leave one cent as a deliberate expression of their scorn. But I admit I was a bad chambermaid – I’m not very hygienic and I’m sloppy.

The customers were disgusting too though; I remember beer bottles floating in the toilet a lot. Both the motel and my standards were low-rent. The pay was so low that my roommates and I all lived on stir fry made with whatever ground meat was on sale that week.

The owner of this nasty little inn was a harsh taskmistress who used to come along with white gloves and swab every surface to see if she could find dust. The problem was I still wore glasses in those days – I was just 18 and hadn’t yet had laser surgery – and cleaning the shower in the burning New Jersey heat would make my glasses fog up.

I’d have to take my glasses off, then I couldn’t even see all those tiny little flaws and hairs sticking to the walls. I admit I didn’t do a perfect job. But without my glasses, it looked pretty good to me.

To add to my humiliation, I got sacked. Officially for “poor bathroom standards,” but I suspect it was really because I got caught kissing my girlfriend in the laundry room. She worked there too, and we were fired on the same day. We tried to console each other that we’d been fired because of homophobia, but it could easily be because of my poor cleaning standards. Maybe both.

Even though I didn’t like the job and I wasn’t any good at it, I was so ashamed. I was a good girl and had never failed at anything. I remember thinking, “I cannot tell my parents. I must get a new job quickly to cover up this terrible lapse.”

I’m not sure I ever told them, in fact, and they’re dead now so I’m safe. I got a new job at a supermarket and managed to pay my rent in between. I’d coped, which gave me a feeling for the first time in my life that maybe I had some untapped potential after all.

As told to Rosemary Counter

