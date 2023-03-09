The Bank of Canada is on a break, everyone. It passed on a chance to raise rates on Wednesday while it monitors inflation to see if the recent easing trend holds. If yes, we could see rates fall by the end of the year or early next. If no, rates will have to go higher.

Your perspective on this uncertainty depends on whether you’re most focused on borrowing costs or the return on safe money parked in savings. Regardless, knowing what’s likely to happen with rates would be a help in planning your finances.

It’s rarely been harder to make economic predictions than it is today because we’re still working our way through the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. There are no clear precedents to guide forecasters. Instead, they must rely on indicators that you can follow yourself in some cases. Here are five of them to keep your eye on:

The inflation rate: Statistics Canada tracks inflation through its Consumer Price Index, which is updated monthly. The next update, for February, will be released March 21. Look for a decline from the 5.9 per cent level of January, which was down from 6.3 per cent in December. The recent peak for inflation was 8.1 per cent in June 2022.

The unemployment rate: Given all the economic stress right now, the current 5 per cent unemployment rate is strikingly low. If we see steady increases in the jobless rate, that’s a sign of a weakening economy in need of lower rates. Statistics Canada tracks the job market through its labour force survey, which will be updated next on Friday.

Wages: The pace of wage gains is one of the big factors in assessing what’s happening with inflation. Average hourly wages rose 4.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis in January, down from a recent peak of 5.8 per cent in November. Wage gains are a big win for workers, but a resumed upward trend would definitely alarm the Bank of Canada. Wage gains are included in the monthly unemployment reports.

GDP: Economic output, as measured by gross domestic product, is another indicator of the level of inflationary pressure. GDP was unchanged in the fourth quarter of last year, but is expected to pick up in early 2023.

The bond market: Rates in the bond market, referred to as bond yields, can be viewed as the best guess about what’s ahead for rates. We’ve seen a rise in yields in recent weeks, which suggests some pessimism about central banks lowering rates any time soon. lower bond yields would help clear the way for lower fixed-rate mortgages. Track bond yields on the Bank of Canada’s website.

Q: I’m curious how annuity rates have increased over the past couple years as interest rates have increased.

A: Annuity payouts are influenced by interest rates, which have soared in the past 12 months. I covered this in a recent column where someone in the insurance business said now is probably one of the best times in recent times to consider an annuity.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

