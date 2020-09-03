Buy a house now, or wait to build a bigger down payment?

A reader in Vancouver has a housing question that pits sensible personal finance against a raging hot housing market.

Should he buy a home now, or try to save a bigger down payment? “If I were to hold off for a year or two, I could save about $40,000 to aid in a down payment,” this 31-year-old wrote. “My only fear is that if I hold off on buying and housing prices rise, I’ll be priced out.”

The latest numbers on Vancouver housing support this reader’s concern about being priced out. The MLS Home Price Index for the city rose 0.6 per cent in July from June levels to $1,031,400. Let’s say that momentum holds up for 12 months – the total price gain adds up to $74,250 or so, almost double what our reader sees himself saving.

The strength of the summer real estate market is definitely a worry if you’re barely able to afford a house. Should you jump in, or wait to build a bigger down payment and hope prices to fall or take a breather? I’m inviting readers to weigh on this question.

Ask Rob:

Q: We have $300,000 invested at EQ Bank. Only $100,000 of that, as I understand it, is covered by deposit insurance. How do I evaluate the risk for the uninsured portion and what would happen if the bank failed? Is the $200,000 too exposed to risk?

A: First off, it’s important to note that EQ Bank is a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., which covers combined interest and principal in eligible accounts to $100,000. You get that level of coverage for each insured category, including regular accounts in your name and joint accounts. The risk if you have deposits in excess of the deposit insurance coverage amount is that your bank fails and there are not enough assets to fully cover the amount you had on deposit. I see no reason to take on this risk, and that’s not a comment on EQ or any other bank. It’s simple caution. Parcel out your deposits to maximize, but not exceed, the amount of deposit insurance you can get at each bank you use. Note: Some credit unions have provincial deposit insurance plans with higher coverage limits, or no coverage at all. But they are not backed by CDIC.

Send us your money questions. Globe and Mail personal finance editor Roma Luciw will tackle questions about money and parenting, and I’ll tackle the rest. Sorry we can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Today’s financial tool

This asset allocation calculator will be a big help to DIY investors looking for ideas on how to weigh bonds and stocks from Canada and globally in a portfolio.

The money-free zone

Can’t believe I just discovered this prime bit of 60s pop music candy – Cass Elliot singing Make Your Own Kind of Music.

