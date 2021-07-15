 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Household Finances

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Buying land, a cottage or a rental? Tips for getting a mortgage on a secondary property

Robert McLister
Robert McLister
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Inheriting a cottage can be a headache if the proper measures aren’t in place.

StphaneLemire/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Demand for secondary properties has surged during the pandemic. But as most aspiring multiproperty owners soon find out, financing additional properties isn’t as straightforward as getting a mortgage on an owner-occupied residence.

For a taste of what to consider when planning a secondary property mortgage, here’s a rundown of the basics by property type.

Financing raw land

  • Minimum down payment: 20 to 50 per cent.
  • Interest rate: 1 to 2 per cent-plus above regular owner-occupied rates.
  • Best lender options: Major banks, credit unions and small non-prime lenders.
  • Tip: Plan for a bigger down payment if the lot is unserviced (has no utilities, municipal water and sewer), in a remote or less marketable location, more than five acres, not residentially zoned, won’t be built upon right away, or the borrower is not well qualified. For quicker financing with less hassle, consider private interest-only financing. The rates are less pleasant (6 to 9 per cent-plus and fees) and the required down payment is bigger, but if the holding time frame is short, it’ll save you some grief.

Financing a second home or cottage

We’re talking an insulated property here with potable water, a kitchen and bath, a permanent heat source and year-round access.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Minimum down payment: 5 to 20 per cent.
  • Interest rate: Regular rates or near-to.
  • Best lender options: Banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies (if the mortgage is default-insured).
  • Tips: The owner or a relative can occupy the property, but it can’t be rented out. If you plan to rent the property, you’ll need “rental financing” instead, which costs a bit more. If you put the minimum 5 per cent down, you’ll pay default insurance, the amortization is limited to 25 years and the maximum property value is limited to $500,000. If you put down less than 20 per cent, you can only buy a second property up to $999,999.99, depending on the location and property type.

Financing a ‘true’ cottage

This refers to a cottage that doesn’t meet the above criteria – for example, one with no year-round road access or insulation.

  • Minimum down payment: 10 to 20 per cent.
  • Interest rate: Regular rates, or up to 1 per cent above, depending on property type/location.
  • Best lender options: Banks and credit unions.
  • Tip: If you put less than 20 per cent down, you’ll pay default insurance, the amortization is limited to 25 years and the property value might be limited (for example, $350,000 maximum).

Financing new construction

This refers to a house you’re having built on a lot you own, not a home purchased from a developer. This sort of financing is typically called construction draw financing.

  • Minimum down payment: 20 per cent (exceptions possible).
  • Interest rate: Regular rates after completion of the property; often 1 per cent-plus above regular rates during the construction phase, if it’s a bank.
  • Best lender options: Major banks and small non-prime lenders.
  • Tip: Some lenders will also finance up to 50, 65 or 80 per cent of the land value, depending on the lender and circumstances. Plan on having extra cash on hand for lien holdbacks and cost overruns. Mainstream lenders prefer the property be built by an established professional contractor versus it being owner-built. Owner-built homes often entail significant rate premiums. The lender allocates funds (draws) as the work is complete. An inspection is required at each stage before the lender releases more money. Small non-prime lenders are far easier when it comes to the overall process, but the rates can be at least five to seven percentage points higher, plus fees, albeit they’re usually interest-only.

Financing a rental property (one to four units)

This is a non-owner-occupied property that you own to generate income.

  • Minimum down payment: 20 per cent.
  • Interest rate: A 0.10 to 0.25 percentage-point premium to regular rates if you’re well qualified.
  • Best lender options: Major banks, credit unions and non-prime lenders.
  • Tip: Keep in mind that most mainstream lenders don’t allow you to use all of the property’s income in your mortgage application, knowing there may be vacancy. That makes it tougher to “debt service” on paper. In those cases, a non-prime lender may be your best bet. You’ll pay a one to two percentage point higher rate, but the lender will be far more lenient on debt-ratio limits.

The key in all these cases is that you must qualify. That means your credit must be good, unless you use a more expensive non-prime lender. You must also prove you can afford the monthly payments of the secondary property. That’s harder to do with mainstream lenders since the government’s new tougher mortgage “stress test.”

If you do take the plunge on a new property, have ample money in the bank for the unexpected, like big repairs, rising interest rates, rental vacancies or an inability to sell as quickly as you thought.

Robert McLister is mortgage editor at RATESDOTCA and founder of RateSpy.com and intelliMortgage. You can follow him on Twitter at @RobMcLister.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies