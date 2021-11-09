My colleague Rita Trichur wrote a smart column recently about encouraging Canadians to save more by resurrecting Canada Savings Bonds. I have to admit a soft spot for CSBs.

I bought them myself with the payroll savings plan option when I first got into the work force, and quite a few people have told me over the years that they miss being able to buy CSBs over by payroll deduction. They found it a painless way to put money away for emergencies or near-term savings goals. I recall using some CSB money for a house down payment.

My addition to Ms. Trichur’s suggestion: let’s restart CSBs as a workplace savings plan first. Encourage people to have a portion of their pay diverted to a CSB, just like in the old days before CSB sales were ended in November 2017.

Employers may offer group registered retirement savings plans or pensions to help employees put away for retirement, and there are also group tax-free savings accounts. But there’s typically an investing emphasis on these plans. More could be done at the employer level to encourage employees to save as well as invest.

CSBs used to perform that function, and they haven’t really been replaced. A key issue in bringing them back would be the interest rate offered. Part of the reason why CSBs lost popularity is that the rates they offered declined along with savings accounts. A new bond program would need to offer rates that beat the big banks – not much of a hurdle – and be competitive with alternative banks. It’s unclear whether the federal government would want to pay that much when it can issue Government of Canada bonds with very low yields.

CSBs have some brand awareness with boomers and older people, but a lot of work would have to be done to attract young people. On the plus side, administrative costs for a new CSB could be minimized by running a Gen Z-friendly virtual operation that users can access on their phone.

There are always going to be better savings options than CSBs, notably alternative banks that play it aggressive in setting rates. What CSBs offered is feel-no-pain personal finance. Sign up, have a bit deducted off your paycheque and watch the savings grow. Deducted at source are three of the most powerful words in saving.

Ask Rob

Q: Our natural gas furnace is coming to its end of life. With anticipated future increases in natural gas due to carbon pricing, is it worthwhile switching to an electric heat pump? Home maintenance costs are a big port of our budget. We plan on being in the house for another 15 or so years.

A: And so begins what will be a long conversation about being climate-aware in your spending on home maintenance and upkeep. In Ontario, the cost of heating a home with electricity is much higher than with gas right now – maybe go with a high-efficiency gas furnace? I’d love to hear an expert on home heating add their thoughts on this question.

