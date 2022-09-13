Lurking somewhere in the Canadian financial scene is an entity we’ll call The Blob.

The Blob is friendly, but also elusive. It’s billions of dollars that people saved in pandemic lockdowns by not being out and about. Economists have pegged the size of the blob at a peak $350-billion, which includes available cash and money deployed for various purposes.

A note from TD Economics says Canadians are still saving more money off their paycheques than they were before the pandemic and haven’t dipped into pandemic savings. The Blob is alive and well, but still not well understood.

Let’s try to do something about that. Below, you’ll find an anonymous survey about money saved since the pandemic dropped on our heads in early 2020. I’ll report back on the results in a future newsletter.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

The cost of stepping on your cat

A financial blogger uses an unfortunate incident – a kitten was stepped on – as a lesson on the importance of buying pet insurance. Some useful comparative info on pet insurance policies.

Slaves to the iPhone

A smart take on Apple’s iPhone – how many of us have become hooked on these expensive devices, even as the pace of improvements has slowed to almost nothing.

A history of credit scores

How your history as a borrower came to be summarized in a single score looked at by lenders, as well as some employers, insurance companies and landlords.

Best credit cards for students

The Rewards Canada website serves up a detailed look at three reward credit cards ideal for students. Naturally, all three have no annual fees.

Ask Rob

Q: I have $300,000 that I could invest. I want safety. What kind of a return should I expect over one to three years?

A: Two- and three-year guaranteed investment certificates pay as much as 4.75 per cent these days. There’s your benchmark.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Today’s financial tool

To do a background check on an investment adviser you’re researching, try the newly revamped Advisor Reports from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

The Money-Free Zone

I just discovered the 1969 album Dylan’s Gospel – 10 Bob Dylan covers by a gospel group called The Brothers and Sisters (and guest vocalists like Merry Clayton). Start with All Along the Watchtower.

What I’ve been writing about

Burned by bonds? Relief is spelled GIC

An eight-pack of dos and don’ts for surviving and profiting in a world of rising interest rates

An argument for cracking open your TFSA

