Childcare at $10 a day would be a ‘game-changer’ for a young family’s finances

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices

Childcare at $10 a day would be a ‘game-changer’ for a young family’s finances

GILLIAN LIVINGSTON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Elesha Singh plays with her children, Rowan Lindo, 4, and 10-month old Elaine Lindo, at home in Toronto on April 22, 2021.

The Globe and Mail

With a four-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, Elesha Singh and Jason Lindo are acutely aware of the high cost of daycare in Toronto and call the federal government’s national $10-a-day childcare proposal a “game-changer.”

When Ms. Singh returns to work in July, they’ll be facing childcare costs of about $2,800 a month or nearly $34,000 a year. While they’re grateful they are able to afford it, the thought of the cost dropping down to about $250 a child or $500 a month for two children would be “significant no matter who you are,” says Ms. Singh, who works at a major consulting firm.

“This is a game-changer for people who have to make the decision [whether] does somebody stay home, does somebody quit their job, do we have to take on a part-time job – just totally rebalancing your entire life to now accommodate being able to afford childcare,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

That financial pain of that balancing act could soon get much easier. In this week’s budget, the federal government outlined a plan to spend $30-billion over the next five years to introduce a national low-cost childcare plan, with the goal of getting fees down to $10 a day per child by 2026. By the end of 2022, the cost of care could be cut by about 50 per cent.

The median cost of daycare in Canada in 2020 ranged from about $1,600 a month in Toronto to about $450 a month in Winnipeg, according to data from the federal budget. In Quebec, where there’s already affordable daycare, the cost is $181 a month.

Annually, that means parents in Toronto shell out $19,000 a year for childcare. Daycare at $10 a day would be less than $250 a month or $3,000 a year. That’s a savings of $16,000 a year for parents in Toronto – and that’s just for one child.

For many parents that’s “roughly the equivalent of mortgage payments,” says Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and the Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers. “Heading to $10 a day would literally mean more money in your pocket – like a tax cut.”

Ottawa’s announcement is timely. The COVID-19 pandemic showed what happens when childcare isn’t available, as many daycares and schools were forced to close. The federal government estimates that at least 16,000 women left the job market because of the pandemic, many to care for their children.

The federal government expects this program would add 240,000 workers to the labour force over the next two decades and boost per capita GDP by as much as 1.2 per cent.

“That was jaw-dropping to me,” Ms. Yalnizyan says. “We would be creating the new middle class of the early 21st century just like manufacturing [did] in the ’50s and ’60s.”

Story continues below advertisement

The proposal hits close to home for Janine Rogan, a chartered professional accountant and founder of the Wealth Building Academy in Calgary. She has a five-month-old boy, and was quoted anywhere from $1,300 to $1,800 a month for childcare.

If the average cost of daycare was $1,500 a month and it dropped to $250 a month or less, “that’s $1,300 per month that couples are able to put toward education for their child in an RESP, or their retirement savings and their financial security,” she says.

“Having $1,300 a month extra – that’s huge,” she says, and means about $15,000 a year extra, enough to max out your tax-free savings account contributions each year, save for a home down payment, or pay down your mortgage “so that you do get to debt-free and financial security a lot faster.”

Financially, today’s parents are also dealing with other expenses with skyrocketing housing prices, less robust pensions and less secure jobs.

Many parents put off saving or cut debt payments to afford daycare. “It shouldn’t bankrupt a family to be able to have care for their children so they can go to work to earn a living,” she says.

For families with a lower income, low-cost daycare will make a massive difference, she adds. “For many people it’s more than their mortgage payment and that fundamentally isn’t right.”

Story continues below advertisement

High daycare costs hit women the most as they’re the likely one to stay home and care for children, says Ms. Rogan, who has studied this issue. For women who end up temporarily leaving the work force to raise children, it means “for an average salary you’re giving up $200,000 a year in benefits” – including wages, potential wage growth and promotions, retirement benefits, and contributions to the Canada Pension Plan.

Getting more women into the work force has a domino effect that helps the economy overall, Ms. Yalnizyan says.

“The more hours people work, the more income they make, the more taxes they pay,” she says. “There is debate as to whether [this program] pays for itself but there’s no question you get back a huge return on your dollar, more so than almost any other program.”

The past year of the pandemic gave Ms. Singh and Mr. Lindo the chance to see what it felt like to have an extra $2,000 in their pocket as Ms. Singh was home on maternity leave and their son started full-day kindergarten.

“We saw a lot of [financial] flexibility simply because it’s a significant part of our monthly budget,” says Mr. Lindo, a data and analytics consultant.

That extra cash made it easier for Ms. Singh to take a full-year leave and made their maternity-leave finances “more comfortable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Singh says lower daycare costs would allow them to save more for their children’s education, put money aside to help their children afford housing in the future, and let the couple set aside more money for retirement. “It would give us a better lifestyle for the future but peace of mind for today,” she says.

Lower daycare costs “would alleviate a lot of stress for parents,” Ms. Singh adds, suggesting it might encourage couples to have children earlier because they could afford it.

“No matter who you are you’re going to be paying the same amount,” she says, and that will make childcare “more affordable and more attainable and that just means more opportunity down the road.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies