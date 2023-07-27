One of the reasons for persistent inflation this year is that consumers keep paying the price for the stuff they want.

New vehicle at prices averaging $50,000? No worries. Restaurants with $40 entrees? Yes, please. House prices back above $700,000 on average across the country? You gotta pay to play. While there has rightly been a big focus on financially stressed households in the past year, the resilience of consumer spending has been noteworthy.

Consumer spending is now losing momentum, though. Retail sales in May and early estimates for June show almost no growth. Further evidence of more selective spending can be found in a story about a glut of electric vehicles that drew a big audience on the Globe and Mail website. The supply of unsold EVs on U.S. dealer lots in June was a hefty 92,000 vehicles, the equivalent of three months’ inventory and twice the industry average.

All the reasons why demand for EVs has stalled were covered in a recent discussion on Reddit’s Canada page. There are issues with range, with the availability of charging stations and the complexity of new vehicle technology and features. But cost is part of the story as well. Vehicle prices are high, and so is the cost of financing as a result of high interest rates.

A decline in consumer spending will restore some balance to pricing of the goods and services we buy. Inflation over the past 18 months has been attributed to supply chain interruptions and scarcity of manufacturing components like microchips, but there’s another angle on this. When companies raised prices on discretionary items, consumers went along in many cases.

When renovation prices soared, people still wanted new kitchens. When vehicle prices soared people paid up for new cars and SUVs that wouldn’t be delivered for a year. When restaurant prices jumped, people ate it up. The latest consumer spending tracker from RBC Economics showed continued strength in restaurant spending between April through June.

More cautious spending will weigh on the economy and potentially contribute to a recession. Still, it’s much-needed. The Bank of Canada will be more open to stabilizing and then lowering interest rates when it sees less resilience in spending. And, companies will have less power to raise or even maintain prices. The result could be more deals, more sales, more negotiating room and maybe even price reductions.

Earlier this month, Ford announced a nearly $US10,000 price reduction for the F-150 Lightning, an EV. Now, that’s what I’m talking about.

Q: If you come into a large chunk of money, is it better to invest it all at once or to spread it out over a couple of months?

A: Research shows a lump sum gives you the best result most often for long-term investing. But spreading it out pays off psychologically in that you limit the stress that comes from putting money into the market before a big pullback or crash.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

