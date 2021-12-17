Our government could have made it tougher today to get a mortgage, but chose not to. Is that something to celebrate or did policymakers just drop the ball?

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and Department of Finance announced that they’re leaving the minimum mortgage qualifying rate (a.k.a. “stress test” rate) as is. That means you must still prove you can afford a payment at the greater of 5.25 per cent or your actual interest rate plus two per cent to get a bank mortgage.

The stress test’s key purpose is to “assess a borrower’s ability to continue making payments in adverse conditions,” said OSFI Assistant Superintendent Ben Gully on a media call Friday. And as rates rise materially, the stress test is designed to get tougher, automatically, thanks to that two per cent buffer.

The banking regulator said it considered the economic outlook, household indebtedness, home prices imbalances and borrower performance when making its decision today. Credit risks have risen “only modestly” since the last stress test decision in June, Gully said.

That’s curious, however, given Canadian housing imbalances have arguably worsened since then.

· Home prices are up another 4.8%

· Debt ratios keep rising

· The Bank of Canada’s favoured loan-to-income metric is surging to records

· Investor speculation is at long-term highs

· Resale housing inventory (supply), as measured by CREA, just hit a record low

Apart from improving unemployment, it’s not a stretch to expect that imbalances will intensify in the first half of 2022. Omicron could keep real estate listings and mortgage rates low for a while. In fact, five-year government bond yields — which lead fixed mortgage rates — have fallen 45 basis points in the last four weeks, largely on virus concerns. (There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.)

Next year will see a planned 411,000 new immigrants looking for homes and a continued inability of housing supply to catch up. Critics of today’s decision argue that the more home prices detach from long-term fundamentals, the harder they’ll fall when real estate listings (supply) revert above average.

And lest we forget that rate hikes can be kryptonite for home prices. Prime rate and the national average home price have more than a 75 per cent negative correlation.

But the supply and demand imbalance, while leading Canadians to “resort to more leverage when buying a home,” is “a longer-term prudential risk,” Mr. Gully said.

For the foreseeable future, OSFI suggests that the financial system will be stable enough to leave the stress test as is.

“OSFI’s purpose is to ensure prudent lending and financial stability, not to manage the [real estate] market,” said Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada.

A tougher stress test “would only marginally improve the health of a current portfolio,” he says. “Loss of employment is the real trigger to default…In today’s COVID world, a 25- or 50-basis-point increase to an already very stringent test wouldn’t do much to assist but would hurt more aspiring middle-class families.”

Ultimately, our regulators’ decision today will be tested if interest rates surge, there’s another economic crisis and/or housing inventories shoot back above normal (don’t hold your breath). But that test may not happen in 2022 and regulators have promised to adjust the stress test before the next scheduled announcement one year from now if conditions warrant.

If you’re out there mortgage shopping, there’s no need to stress about the stress test, at least from a qualifying standpoint. If you want to get around it, all you have to do is:

· visit a credit union that doesn’t impose the federal stress test

· have 35 to 50 per cent equity—in which cases some banks will allow you to have higher ratios of debt to income, or

· choose a non-prime lender that allows for higher debt ratios.

The availability of these loopholes, as well as homebuyers taking on “worrying” amounts of indebtedness (the Bank of Canada’s words), are why many will argue that regulators should have made the stress test at least nominally more stringent. Perhaps taking the minimum qualifying rate back to its 2019 level of 5.34%.

We’ll see if OSFI waits all the way until next December to adjust it again.

Robert McLister is an interest rate analyst, mortgage planner and contributing writer for The Globe and Mail. You can follow him on Twitter at @RobMcLister.

