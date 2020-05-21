Eight all-over-the-map forecasts for house prices

The greatest financial unknown in the pandemic is how the housing market will hold up.

The importance of what happens with housing cannot be overstated. A sharp decline in prices would slow the rebound from the current recession and cause financial misery of a kind we haven’t seen in Canada in decades. There would be mortgage defaults and, eventually, foreclosures. Some owners would end up selling homes for less than they paid, an almost unimaginable outcome as recently as a few months ago.

The psychological effect of a falling housing market will also be harsh. How many people stretched themselves to the limit financially to buy a home on the understanding that it would be an investment? How much wealth has been put into housing rather than stocks and bonds because of the perceived potential for better results? A housing shock could trigger a pullback in consumer spending as owners process their loss of housing wealth. That’s the last thing our economy needs right now.

Forecasts for home prices are piling up, and they vary to an amazing extent. The Better Dwelling blog recently highlighted eight predictions that ranged from a gain of 12 per cent to a drop of more than 30 per cent. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., a federal government agency, sees house prices falling between 9 and 18 per cent over the next 12 months.

The stock market plunged in March as the pandemic took hold and has been surging back ever since. Can this optimism carry over to housing? We won’t know until the economic damage caused by the recession becomes apparent in the months ahead. Keep your eye on the unemployment rate in particular. A strong job market, which we had before the pandemic, is the foundation of a strong housing market. If the unemployment rate is slow to decline, the national appetite for home will suffer.

Your best defence against a housing market decline is to stay put in your current home for at least the next five years. That should be long enough to work through any declines ahead and get the housing market back on track for growth.

Ask Rob

Q: Is the extra GST credit top up this spring taxable income? I received $51.

A: As background here, the federal government’s response to COVID-19 includes a one-time supplementary top up for the GST/HST credit that was paid in April. This credit is meant to help people with a low or modest income offset the sales tax they pay and is paid on a quarterly, non-taxable basis.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

