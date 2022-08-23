Home prices are falling, yet the affordability crisis worsens.

High interest rates have offset the benefit of lower home prices in many cities, but that’s only half the story. After declining early in the pandemic, the cost of renting has come back with a vengeance. More than houses, this country needs a better supply of affordable rental buildings along the lines of the high- and low-rise apartments built decades ago in city downtowns.

A better supply of rental units might help affordability in the years ahead. For now, we have young adults paying so much in rent that they can barely afford to save for a house down payment. In a recent column on the financial damage caused by expensive rents, I suggested a few options for those who are weighed down by rental costs, including roommates, renting in the suburbs instead of downtown and moving back in with your parents.

Let me suggest one more idea. Take your timeline for buying a house and add five extra years to build your career, boost your income and save for a down payment. It might not suit your life plans, but buying a house, townhome or condo in your late 30s can work out fine.

Imagine you buy at 37 with a 25-year mortgage amortization and, between making accelerated biweekly payments and a couple of prepayments along the line, you get the loan paid off in 20 years. At 57, you start power-saving for a retirement in your late 60s or even age 70. That’s not an unreasonable path for young adults who should expect to live well into their 90s.

For a glimpse at the awfulness of the rental market today, check out Ben Mussett’s recent Globe and Mail story – “Bidding wars, cutthroat viewings and onerous applications: Stories of Canada’s red-hot rental market.”

Renting is awful if you’re trying to break into the market today. Unfortunately, the way to get into the housing market in the years ahead just might require you to rent longer than you thought.

Ask Rob

Q: I have been with my advisory firm for six years and my average growth has been 5.4 per cent. I have a balanced portfolio with 66 per cent equity spread between Canadian, U.S. and foreign stocks and 33 per cent bonds. Considering the growth of the TSX and S&P 500, I find my return poor. What kind of returns should I expect from Canada’s professional investment community?

A: You can benchmark your returns by comparing them to an appropriate mix of stock and bond indexes, or to an asset allocation exchange-traded fund with a similar mix. Asset allocation ETFs are fully diversified portfolios you buy as a single fund. The iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (XBAL-T), with 61 per cent of its assets in stocks and 39 per cent in bonds, made an average 5.1 per cent over the past five years. The time frames here don’t match up exactly – you have six-year numbers, while investment firms typically provide returns over periods of one, three, five and 10 years. Still, it seems as if your firm is competitive. Investment companies may publish their returns online, so it is possible to compare. Just remember that great returns over the past five years are no guarantee you’ll outperform in the next five.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

The money-free zone

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland’s new album, Done Come Too Far, has its fun moments, including the tune Fell in Love With a Honky. But the best songs are dead serious, including Pink Turns to Red. It’s about gun violence.

