When a federal consumer watchdog sent mystery shoppers to hundreds of branches of Canada’s big banks and asked them to secretly take notes on their interactions, it found Indigenous or racialized consumers were more likely to be pitched financial products that didn’t fit their circumstances. Those individuals were also more frequently offered overdraft protection and balance protection insurance.

The research, commissioned by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), detected a number of recurring issues with bank employees’ conduct, which also included a failure to provide clear and simple information and exerting pressure on undecided customers.

The instances of troublesome behaviour represented only a minority of interactions between bank staff and the mystery shoppers. But the findings raise red flags, according to the report.

“Inappropriate recommendations can indicate a culture where sales are inappropriately prioritized over consumers’ needs and/or compliance with market conduct obligations,” the agency wrote.

“This type of culture can motivate employees to offer or sell products that are not appropriate, that they do not fully understand, that are overly expensive or that may contribute to overindebtedness.”

For the study, the FCAC engaged a third-party firm to send individuals posing as customers to more than 700 bank branches at Canada’s six biggest banks: Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; National Bank; Royal Bank of Canada; and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The research, which saw mystery shoppers engage with bank staff using semi-scripted scenarios and recording observations, took place between October and December 2019.

Mystery shoppers who identified as racialized or Indigenous persons reported more often than others that bank employees pitched financial products that didn’t fit their circumstances and didn’t communicate clearly. They were also more likely to be offered optional products such as overdraft protection and balance protection insurance, the report said.

Students also described inappropriate recommendations and unclear communication more frequently than other shoppers. As well, they were more likely to say bank staff didn’t seem knowledgeable or well-trained.

The incognito shoppers were instructed to inquire about chequing accounts and credit cards, the FCAC said.

Nearly three-quarters of the secret shoppers rated their experience with bank employees as positive, with 17 per cent reporting neutral impressions and 9 per cent saying they had negative interactions.

But even some of those who reported a satisfactory experience described practices the FCAC said should raise concern. Overall, in 15 per cent (about one in six) of interactions involving chequing accounts and 20 per cent (one in five) of those involving credit cards, shoppers said that bank employees made inappropriate product recommendations.

“Set against the context of rising indebtedness in Canada, it is particularly troubling that one in five shoppers reported an inappropriate credit card recommendation,” the agency noted.

One frequently misplaced pitch: premium credit cards. The FCAC found that 28 per cent of credit card recommendations were for so-called “premium” cards that may come with higher costs as well as perks – such as travel rewards – that not all consumers can take advantage of. Such cards typically require a minimum individual income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000. But in 80 per cent of cases, bank staff promoting premium cards never asked the mystery shoppers about their income, the report notes.

“For credit cards, [the employee] kept talking about travel insurance and other travel benefits included in the ‘most’ expensive credit card they have without even asking my income, or if I travel that much,” one of the secret shoppers reported, according to the research.

In 28 per cent of interactions, the stealth shoppers also said they were offered products or services beyond what they’d asked about, something known as cross-selling. While the practice can serve to highlight useful products consumers may not know about, it can also pressure customers into signing up for things they don’t want or need, the report said.

Most frequently the unsolicited pitches involved overdraft protection, which can help consumers avoid declined transactions and extra costs when they don’t have enough money in their account to cover a payment or withdrawal. Banks typically charge a monthly or pay-per-use fee for this optional service.

Notably, 32 per cent of secret shoppers who identified as a visible minority or Indigenous person were offered overdraft protection compared with just 18 per cent of the other shoppers.

A similar trend emerged for credit card balance protection insurance, which helps borrowers pay off their balance in case they lose their job, become disabled or die, among other scenarios. Although just 6 per cent of card shoppers were offered such coverage, racialized and Indigenous customers were more than three times as likely to hear the pitch, the research shows.

The secret shoppers research follows the release in 2018 of another report in which the FCAC found that with consumers conducting more and more of their routine bank business online, on their phone or via ATMs, branches were increasingly turning into “stores” devoted to selling products and services.

New federal rules coming into effect at the end of June will require banks to have new procedures in place to ensure that what they offer matches customers’ needs, the FCAC said.

