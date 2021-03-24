Five-year fixed big bank mortgages below 2% are going, going, gone. Five things you should know

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices

Five-year fixed big bank mortgages below 2% are going, going, gone. Five things you should know

Robert McLister
Robert McLister
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Five-year fixed mortgage rates that start with a “1” are an endangered species.

For the first time since last summer, Canada’s major banks are all back above 2.00 per cent on Canada’s most popular mortgage term.

Compared to just two months ago, that means a typical borrower without default insurance will now pay almost $4,900 more interest over a new five-year mortgage term. That’s based on Canada’s average mortgage balance, which is roughly $300,000 according to TransUnion.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re a mortgage shopper and that sounds depressing, here are five reasons why it shouldn’t.

  1. Assuming you’re not wed to a major bank, you can still find small banks, credit unions, mortgage brokers that’ll lock you in at just 1.89 per cent or less for five years. If you’re getting a default-insured mortgage, they’re still as low as 1.59 to 1.79 per cent, depending on your province.
  2. Even a typical uninsured big-bank 2.14 per cent five-year fixed rate is still less than half a percentage point from the lowest widely-available five-year fixed rates ever.
  3. Despite today’s higher rates, almost 60 per cent of your payment pays off principal on a standard new mortgage. Barring plunging home values, that’s money you’ll get back when you sell or pull out equity. Twenty years ago, almost 80 per cent of payments on new mortgages went into a bank’s pocket in the form of interest.
  4. If fixed rates don’t float your boat, you can hook a variable rate for just 0.99 per cent (default-insured) to 1.29 per cent (uninsured) at HSBC and select mortgage brokers. A variable rate exposes you if the Bank of Canada hikes rates one percentage point or more, but you also get a potentially cheaper penalty if you break the mortgage before five years.
  5. Since the Bank of Canada’s 2 per cent inflation target came to be in 1995, there have been six rate-hike cycles. On average, the Bank of Canada lifted rates about six times (roughly 1.50 percentage points) during each cycle. That’s why the one percentage point “break-even” point noted above could easily be exceeded. If the BoC does boost rates that much, today’s humdrum 2.14 per cent five-year fixed rates should outperform the typical 1.40 per cent variable rate, assuming you stay in the mortgage for five full years.

Looking ahead, there’s a good chance we’ll see even higher fixed rates by year-end as the economic rebound gains steam, as people start spending their accumulated pandemic savings, as employment rebounds in the service sector and as the Bank of Canada stops buying government bonds to keep rates low, especially if commodity prices keep soaring.

So while the post-COVID economy portends higher fixed rates, look at the bright side. It’s still amazingly inexpensive to borrow — crazy home prices aside.

Robert McLister is mortgage editor at RATESDOTCA and founder of RateSpy.com and intelliMortgage. You can follow him on Twitter at @RateSpy.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies