Fixed or variable? Why this weeks’ sudden rally in bond yields may be reshaping the debate

Canada’s central bank has said no to rate cuts all year and, so far, that appears to have been a wise decision.

The Bank of Canada has rejected a knee-jerk monetary policy easing despite its U.S. counterpart trimming interest rates by 25-basis-points, an ominous recession-auguring yield curve and more than $15-trillion of negative yields across the globe.

Had it given in to market pressure and made a so-called “insurance rate cut” to protect against an economic slowdown, it might have needlessly boosted inflation, which, according to the bank, is currently “on target."

Market action last week may have validated the Bank’s decision. Just a day after the Bank of Canada announced it would hold its trend-setting overnight interest rate steady, longer-term bond yields in Canada and the U.S. blasted off. Canada’s 5-year bond, which dictates fixed mortgage rates, surged 13 basis points on Thursday. If you’re a stat geek, that’s more than a three-standard-deviation move (a big deal). It hasn’t climbed like that in eight years.

The bond market is signalling that downside inflation risk isn’t as real as some believe. And the bond market, while far from fallible, is about as reliable a forecaster as you'll find.

Canada's 5-year yield was up again on Friday, trading at 1.323 per cent late in the day, reinforcing the shift towards market optimism. When rates move like this after a long downtrend, it’s rare to make new lows near-term.

That plays right into the BoC’s waiting game strategy, an approach supported by recent trends like:

· Inflation that’s above the BoC’s target (albeit slightly)

· Blockbuster job gains (Canada blew away forecasts Friday, adding an estimated 81,100 jobs last month)

· An economy near capacity (the latest GDP print was well above expectations)

· Resilient consumer debt growth

· An export-friendly 75-cent loonie

· A glimmer of trade hope (China and the U.S. agreed to talk next month).

On that last point, a U.S.-China trade pact would be like meth for rates. Other things equal, Canada’s 5-year yield could recoup up to half of its losses since last fall —potentially spiking 50-plus basis points say some. Don’t forget, Trump’s disruptive trade conflict is what fuelled the big dump in yields in the first place.

Most of the above trends are lagging indicators, of course, but the message remains. Inflation, which largely determines what you pay for a mortgage, shouldn’t be pronounced dead…not yet.

Two Plays

At the risk of overgeneralizing, there are two broad flavours of borrower: those who are financially stable and risk tolerant (the lions) and those who are not (the lambs).

If you’re among the former species, your sturdy finances let you risk potential rate pain in order to play the odds. Those odds suggest today’s best short-term, variable, deals of 1.99% to 2.25% (default insured rates) and 2.19% to 2.49% (uninsured rates) will win…again, given their historical outperformance and current disinflationary trends. Even if rates rebound after a historic trade deal, there is no imminent end to the cheap money era.

If you feel more like a lamb, rolling the dice on short-term rates won’t appeal to you, not when we have 5-year fixed pricing near 2.25% to 2.39% (default insured rates) and 2.49% to 2.69% (uninsured rates). The payment risk is too great and their relative pricing (compared to short-term mortgages) is cheap. That’s true even though 5-year fixed rates may be cheap for a reason and even though they lose more than they win long-term.

2020 is Still a Blur

Who can say if this week’s forceful rate reversal will fizzle once again? I can’t. Some pretty smart people, former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan being one, think negative rates in North America are ultimately unavoidable.

But if he’s right, it won’t be a one-way street to zero. While most investors expect average rates over the next five years to be lower, the odd inflationary scare could spike rates for months on end, limiting your potential gain with short-term rates (not a prediction, just a potential reality).

On the other hand, one must give street cred to historically reliable indicators (the inverted yield curve, bottoming unemployment, toppy consumer confidence, etc.), which hint that we’re not out of the woods for a recession. That’s why a one- or two-year fixed is a great option. They let you reset to a lower rate much quicker if the economic picture deteriorates. They also let you lock into a longer term sooner if rates escalate and imperil your budget.

Either way, given how low rates are today, your risk of being wrong with a 2.49% five-year fixed is considerably less than it was in say, 1980…and 1990…and 2000. And that five-year rate is just a smidge above its all-time low. So, if you’re not sure you want to be a lion, don’t be afraid to be a lamb.

Robert McLister is a mortgage planner at intelliMortgage and founder of RateSpy.com.