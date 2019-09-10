Four pillars of great financial advice

Are you paying for financial advice, but not getting your money’s worth? A recent survey from the Ontario Securities Commission’s Investor Advisory Panel suggests this is a common problem.

Fees and commissions charged by advisers and investment firms are typically supposed to cover the cost of advice and client service. But almost one in three participants in the OSC survey weren’t sure their adviser had discussed retirement planning, education or buying a home, and only one in five received guidance on debt and budgeting.

The survey results prompted lawyer and investor advocate Harold Geller to send me an e-mail criticizing the all too common disconnect between fees and advice for investors who don’t have large accounts. Mr. Geller is a former member of the OSC’s investor advisory panel, and he has for years represented investors in disputes with the financial industry. Here’s his quick take on what the key aspects of financial advice should be:

Reduce debt

Start saving

Use tax-free savings accounts, registered retirement savings plans, registered disability savings plans and registered education savings plan

Keep fees as low as possible

Mr. Geller describes the business model commonly used in the investment industry as high fee, low touch. He means that investors pay hefty fees and yet may not get the advice they should receive. If you’re paying for advice, make sure you’re getting it. If not, think about finding a new adviser.

Ask Rob

Q: I'm 24 and work full-time at a position where I will be offered a defined benefit pension plan upon retirement. There's also a strong likelihood that I will work at a position that offers such a pension for my entire career. Given the fact that I will be fortunate enough to have a defined benefit pension when I retire, how should this affect my retirement savings goals? Should I establish savings goals irrespective of any pension, or should I factor that into my savings goals? Would this change if I have a spouse who does not have a defined benefit pension plan?

A: Having a DB pension – that’s cash payments for life after you retire based on factors such as salary and years on the job – will take some of the pressure off you to save for retirement. But you will want to build your own retirement savings to some extent in case you don’t end up working at a job with a DB plan for your entire career. If you have a spouse who does not have a DB pension, then both of you will need to ensure you have sufficient savings as a couple. That might require you to step up your retirement saving outside the pension.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Paycheque profile callout

