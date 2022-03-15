In the years since the pandemic disrupted the work force, getting a good mortgage rate has never been more important.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Gurupkar Gill has a steady job teaching English and tutoring international students. The 29-year-old chooses to flesh out his 30-hour workweek with gig work, because he enjoys the flexibility and relative intellectual ease.

A Toronto native, he hasn’t yet ventured into the high-stakes world of Toronto real estate.

But when it comes time to secure a mortgage, he may find that flexibility has a price. That’s because banks and other lenders like to see adequate, consistent, reliable income when approving a mortgage with their best rates, which adds an additional layer of complexity for self-employed and gig workers.

In the years since the pandemic disrupted the work force, spurring layoffs, career shifts and breaks from the work force to look after children, housing has skyrocketed, with average resale house price topping $1-million in nine cities or regions in Canada. Getting a good mortgage rate has never been more important.

Mr. Gill, who supplements his teaching job with 10 to 15 hours a week on gigs that have included Uber and Mopify, a cleaning service, knows he could struggle to secure a good mortgage rate quickly. “I think about that sometimes.”

While the term “gig economy” conjures images of Uber or SkipTheDishes drivers, it includes all manner of independent contractors, consultants, freelancers, entrepreneurs and creative artists.

Corinne Pohlmann, senior vice-president of national affairs at the Canadian Federal of Independent Business, says some entrepreneurs and small business owners can find it difficult to access credit. “And when you do get it, it costs you a lot more. You’ll pay a much higher interest rate.”

It’s an unfortunate disincentive to new entrepreneurs and would-be small business owners, or those whose businesses have experienced volatility, she says.

For Canadians with full-time jobs, standard mortgage applications require proof of employment, proof of income and a credit score review. If the credit history is good, a mortgage approval with an attractive rate can come within a single business day, which in a hot housing market, can make a difference.

Self-employed workers with good credit history can pay no more than other mortgage borrowers – if they can prove their income is sustainable, says Robert McLister, an interest rate analyst and mortgage planner.

What lenders want to see is that the business has been established for at least two years, with tax returns that show it.

“Traditional lenders want to see income consistency,” Mr. McLister says. “Gig workers are often seen as having less reliable income, so it can be somewhat tougher to get financed if the borrower must rely on that income to get approved.”

To get a good rate, borrowers want to have at least two years of income reported on tax returns, “preferably with an up-sloping revenue trend,” he says. But anyone with a consistent stream of income for two years, as reported on their tax returns, can secure a mortgage.

Self-employed and gig workers who don’t have that can still get financed but it will cost them more and they’ll need a bigger down payment, in the 20 per cent to 35 per cent range, he says. That compares with a minimum down payment of 10 per cent for a mortgage more than $500,000 (though the buyer will need to purchase mortgage insurance if the down payment is less than 20 per cent).

There are a number of non-prime lenders – lenders that work with less creditworthy borrowers – that will finance self-employed borrowers who can’t prove income using those methods, but they will pay an interest rate anywhere from one to five-plus percentage points higher, he says. A rate two percentage points higher translates into almost $2,000 more in interest a year for every $100,000 of mortgage.

But those borrowers often move to the prime rate after two to five years, so they don’t pay those rates forever, Mr. McLister points out.

While rising house prices have made saving for an increasingly larger down payment more difficult, stricter mortgage stress test rules have also made getting a mortgage more challenging. Borrowers with both uninsured mortgages – typically those with more than a 20-per-cent down payment – and insured mortgages have to prove they can make mortgage payments at interest rates that are higher than current ones.

There are an estimated 2.9 million self-employed people in Canada, accounting for about 15 per cent of total employment, according to Statistics Canada.

All are affected by a financial system that has failed to keep up with these changes in the labour landscape, says Rafael Gomez, director of the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources at the University of Toronto.

“If it’s true that our economy’s entering a permanent shift toward different types of employment, then I think other actors in our society, our financial system, maybe have to adapt their perceptions of risk,” he says.

In the United States, a 2019 Senate bill that would have made it easier for gig workers and the self-employed to qualify for mortgages died on the order paper. Canada doesn’t need a change in law, Prof. Gomez said.

Canadian banks are well protected, with few foreign banks allowed to enter the highly regulated sector. The federal government could simply remind the big banks of the lack of foreign competition afforded them as Schedule 1 banks in this country, he says.

“They could just tell the banks, ‘You are very protected in Canada … why don’t you start giving out loans to people on a little more fair and equitable basis,” he says. “It could really be that simple.”

