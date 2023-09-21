Rob is on holidays this week. In today’s issue, we’ll have a look at our Stress Test podcast content. – Roma Luciw, personal finance editor and co-host of Stress Test.

As we gear up for another season of our award-winning Stress Test personal finance podcast, it’s against a background of continued economic uncertainty and financial stress.

Stress Test has been around since 2020, and we often get asked how we come up with our ideas. Well, when our Stress Test team gathers to shape episodes, we start by looking at what’s in the news, what’s keeping our core audience of Gen Z and millennials up at night.

That’s why this coming season will delve into some of the most pressing issues and new financial realities facing young Canadians – from exorbitant rents and soaring mortgage costs to the growing trend of living with roommates in your 30s and 40s.

But it won’t be all doom and gloom. We’ll also talk about money splurges, because we all need some joy in our lives, whether that’s a European holiday, new music speakers, a gym membership or those Taylor Swift tickets. If you are a millennial or Gen Z and would like to share the details of your financial indulgences, please email it to me, Stress Test co-host Roma Luciw, at rluciw@globeandmail.com or our associate producer Anna Stafford at astafford@globeandmail.com. Please include your name, age and an email address and we might contact you for the upcoming episode.

If you haven’t listened yet, here are our most popular episodes. Our very last episode from last season has overtaken all others – it looks at Why more Canadians are giving up on home ownership. Coming in second is a Season Five topic you might think young adults aren’t interested in (you’d be wrong): Retirement might look different for Gen Z and millennials and how to plan for that.

The third and fourth most listened to episodes are Rising interest rates brought pain for new homeowners – and opportunity for house hunters from Season Six and Is the middle class dead for millennials and Gen Z? from Season Five.

The eighth season of Stress Test launches on October 25th. You can listen to it on Apple and Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. As always, a big thank you to all of the young Canadians who share their personal stories of financial frustrations, successes and struggles with us.

